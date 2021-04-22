Adam Griggs makes three changes for Ireland's Six Nations finale against Italy

Adam Griggs has made three changes for Ireland's Six Nations third-place playoff against Italy on Saturday.

Ireland are looking to rebound from the heavy defeat to France last weekend, and the head coach has freshened up his team for the game at Energia Park.

Stacey Flood comes into the side at out-half after an impressive cameo against France, while Sevens sensation Amee-Lee Murphy Crowe gets the nod on the wing. The final change sees Brittney Hogan get the number seven jersey, while uncapped flanker Grace Moore is named on the bench.

Commenting on his selection, Griggs said: “This week our focus has been on us and the quality of performance we know we can deliver. We learned some valuable lessons last weekend and we now have the opportunity to rectify some of the areas that we need to show more accuracy, and we want to finish this competition strongly which we are extremely excited about.”

Ireland

15. Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/Munster)(17 caps)

14. Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union/Munster)(1)

13. Eve Higgins (Railway Union/Leinster)(2)

12. Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)(40)

11. Beibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe/Blackrock College/Connacht)(10)

10. Stacey Flood (Railway Union/Leinster)(2)

9. Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/Ulster)(12)

1. Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/Leinster)(33)

2. Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/IQ Rugby)(25)

3. Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/Leinster)(11)

4. Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/Leinster)(15)

5. Nichola Fryday (Blackrock College/Connacht)(17)

6. Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College/ Munster)(6)

7. Brittany Hogan (DCU/Old Belvedere/Ulster)(3)

8. Ciara Griffin (Captain)(UL Bohemian/Munster)(35)

Replacements:

16. Neve Jones (Malone/Ulster)(2)

17. Laura Feely (Blackrock College/Connacht)(18)

18. Leah Lyons (Harlequins/IQ Rugby)(25)

19. Grace Moore (Railway Union/IQ Rugby)*

20. Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College/Leinster)(4)

21. Emily Lane (Blackrock College/Munster)(2)

22. Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere/Leinster)(19)

23. Enya Breen (UL Bohemian/Munster)(5)

* Denotes uncapped player