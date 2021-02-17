It’s not often Italy head coaches breathe a sigh of relief when they see Ireland next up on the fixture list. The incumbent there, Franco Smith, will feel like the worst of the storm has passed. Having taken 91 points on board against France and England – a brutal opening sequence - you’d say he’s glad just to see the back of them. But there’s a lot about Ireland that will lift the South African’s spirits.

True, Smith won’t be relishing 80 minutes against a side with a massive work-rate. Neither will he be fast forwarding in his mind to the stress at scrum and lineout. Justifiably, over the first two rounds, Ireland have made it clear their lineout defensive system is mostly switched on and accurate.

Still, you’d imagine Paul O’Connell and Simon Easterby will be having a frank discussion about the ugly stat of being suckered three times in less than an hour with the same French lineout ploy. Surely Fabien Galthié will park it for the visit of Scotland to Paris in round three. Against Ireland it was the gift that kept on giving.

There are two sides to this story. For the French, there is the beauty of simplicity. The goal is to get gain-line in midfield. They start with cutting their lineout and putting Antoine Dupont at the front, with his halfback partner Matthieu Jallibert in the scrumhalf slot. The ball is tapped down to Dupont, peeling around, who feeds Jallibert, already drifting infield. This means France’s key distributor is running hard at the Irish defence with a choice of men to hit outside him.

For the other side of the story, unless Ireland have the right bodies to make the tackle in midfield, they’ll be going backwards. For some reason they put Billy Burns in the firing line on the first two. Then Ross Byrne on the third.

If France had a forward standing in at scrumhalf it would have made sense to use Josh van der Flier in the 10 channel, with CJ Stander outside him. But that’s not the picture France presented. They had their out-half, who had no intention of running into Van der Flier or Stander. Instead he took it up and then picked out a brute to make the carry: Gael Fickou or Gregory Alldritt.

Did it work? Well, the first time they used it the move finished with Charles Ollivon scoring. On its second roll out they were even more direct, smashing Burns towards the medical room and a HIA, only for Dupont to butcher the try by passing to the head of Paul Willemse. And on the third they got another gain line, but lost control under pressure and turned it over. By any standards that’s an impressive strike rate.

While all this was unfolding, the Ireland coaching team would be getting replays from whatever angle and speed they wanted. This wasn’t the first time they had seen France set up like this. Ollivon’s army had called it twice against Italy as well, once in each half, for another two successful gain-lines. So by the third time Ireland were opened up, getting their defensive alignment wrong each time, that was five viewings.

The importance of reacting quickly to what’s being thrown at you is clear when you consider that your own attacking platforms might be very hard to come by. Wales under Warren Gatland made an art form out of a kicking game that didn’t involve putting the ball into touch. They backed their fitness to deal with more ball-in-play time, but the real attraction was in limiting launching pads for the opposition.

Unless you’re being horsed out of it up front every attack coach feels the pulse quicken when the referee gives you a set-piece in the opposition’s half. It doesn’t matter where it is, every scrum or lineout within sight of the posts has possibilities. Over the course of 82 minutes on Sunday, Ireland got just seven of these. That’s a loaves and fishes job, so it puts a premium on creativity and accuracy.

Think of the depth of the playbook at Ireland’s disposal and you see how important it is to match the call to the position. The good news for Andy Farrell was that Ireland secured possession on all bar one, which had an ironic twist. As for the strike rate, the best of the bunch ended with James Lowe’s foot in touch, an unfortunate end to a script that had been word perfect up to that point. The irony was in Ronan Kelleher turning a lost lineout into an opportunist try.

In between we got a very mixed bag, featuring poor execution, or bad luck, or a dull play to start – one that came to a predictable and premature end. The lowest point was a successful four man lineout, 35 metres from the France line, hoofed by Billy Burns into the 22 where the bomb was easily defused.

We came away from Lansdowne Road on Sunday feeling some sympathy for a squad under the cosh on the injury front, along with a lingering image of the James Lowe re-runs that could readily have finished differently. At the time it looked better than it was. The stuff in the middle is more pressing however. That’s what will occupy Franco Smith.

His team are young and more than a bit loose, but what would you expect with the spine of the side averaging just 22 over the first two rounds? Hooker Luca Bigi is the old man of the group, at 29. Halfbacks Stephen Varney and Paulo Garbisi, at 19 and 20 respectively, are kids. Smith was a highly respected attack coach before taking over the top job in Italy. Notwithstanding the bogball game against England, they look more inventive in possession than under Ireland’s current attack coach Mike Catt, especially in their play off nine. This is shaping to be a lower-end Championship battle, but it’s high-stakes stuff.