| 8.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

A tale of two set-pieces – French lineout attack shows what Ireland are missing

Brendan Fanning

France used Grégory Alldritt as one of the ball-carriers off a lineout move that Ireland struggled to contain. Image credit: Sportsfile. Expand

Close

France used Grégory Alldritt as one of the ball-carriers off a lineout move that Ireland struggled to contain. Image credit: Sportsfile.

France used Grégory Alldritt as one of the ball-carriers off a lineout move that Ireland struggled to contain. Image credit: Sportsfile.

France used Grégory Alldritt as one of the ball-carriers off a lineout move that Ireland struggled to contain. Image credit: Sportsfile.

It’s not often Italy head coaches breathe a sigh of relief when they see Ireland next up on the fixture list. The incumbent there, Franco Smith, will feel like the worst of the storm has passed. Having taken 91 points on board against France and England – a brutal opening sequence - you’d say he’s glad just to see the back of them. But there’s a lot about Ireland that will lift the South African’s spirits.

True, Smith won’t be relishing 80 minutes against a side with a massive work-rate. Neither will he be fast forwarding in his mind to the stress at scrum and lineout. Justifiably, over the first two rounds, Ireland have made it clear their lineout defensive system is mostly switched on and accurate.

Still, you’d imagine Paul O’Connell and Simon Easterby will be having a frank discussion about the ugly stat of being suckered three times in less than an hour with the same French lineout ploy. Surely Fabien Galthié will park it for the visit of Scotland to Paris in round three. Against Ireland it was the gift that kept on giving.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy