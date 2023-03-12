A shrewd move on the Ireland team sheet - Why Cian Healy was listed in three positions

All current and ex-hookers that took pride in the fact we played a specialist position on the rugby field will have to lie low for a while.

Every international coach will have a checklist looking at the various scenarios that might unfold in a match and how the management and the team will react. It will normally revolve around yellow, red cards and injuries. Our discipline was spot on in Edinburgh and we haven’t taken one yellow card in the first four rounds of the Championship, which is very impressive. But our injuries against the Scots would have tested the depth of any scenario sheet.

When Ireland team manager Mick Kearney submits the official team-sheet before the game to the referee, he has to commit as to what positions we can cover in the front-row – both for the starters and the bench. Cian Healy is listed as someone that can play all three positions in the front-row. This is very rare in the professional game and was significant in our win.

Having Healy being listed as a possible option at hooker meant that when Kelleher had to go off we didn’t have to go to uncontested scrums and drop a man to play 14 against 15. This versatility gives Healy a significant advantage in selection over his closest rival David Kilcoyne. Healy was for the vast majority of his career a specialist loosehead and while I’ve seen him play at tighthead for Leinster, to come on at hooker in a Test match with the game in the balance is no mean feat.

An old Ireland teamsheet which lists Cian Healy's ability to play in all three front-row positions, as circled above

Playing hooker is very different to playing prop. You bind on your own props rather than the opposition. The hooker must use his shoulder to pin down the opposition hooker, but also keep their tighthead out of that space and work with your loosehead. Most importantly, and the hardest thing that Healy would have needed to master, was how to hold your balance, and balance the seven men with you who’re all like coiled springs.

While the hit has gone out of the game there is huge pressure on the hooker to balance his scrum pre-engagement through using his ‘brake foot’. When the referee calls ‘bind’ the hooker must keep one foot in front of the other and this foot acts as the brake for the scrum. This is to reduce the amount of force being transferred from the pack through the hooker and onto the neck of their opposite number. This follows studies, which showed how much force, or ‘axial loading’, was going through the hooker’s neck previously.

So, the foot is acting as a brake on ‘axial loading’ and is incredibly important from a safety point of view. The penalty for not using a brake foot is a free kick and while Healy got penalised once yesterday for failing to balance his pack, he played an important role in helping our patched-up pack get on top of Scotland in all areas of forward play in that second half.

Josh van der Flier has been seen practising his throwing at Leinster because there if Leinster lose a hooker to a yellow card and there’s a lineout before a scrum, they won’t want to make a replacement so Josh is an emergency thrower. There would rarely be more than two lineouts in that ten-minute period and Leinster are normally far superior to their opposition so the pressure is minuscule.

When Van der Flier had to throw for the entire second half due to Kelleher’s shoulder injury, it really should have cost us a Grand Slam. The score was 7-8 and not being able to secure lineout possession should have tipped the scales in Scotland’s favour. In this situation, the Scots would have known that Ireland would throw to the front or at most the middle so they crowded that area. But Peter O’Mahony took on responsibility to win any 50-50 ball thrown by Van der Flier and possession was gold in a game where the play became very fractured.

The winning of the game for me involved Healy and Van der Flier heavily. Look at the source of the James Lowe try which, when Sexton converted, gave us a two-score lead and the fight went out of the Scots.

Finn Russell threw a forward pass in midfield. From the scrum Healy used his power to win a penalty. Sexton kicked to touch and Van der Flier found O’Mahony at the lineout. One phase later Gibson-Park put up a perfect box-kick, which Mack Hansen won back under the nose of Stuart Hogg, and a few phases later Lowe scored in the left corner.

They say adversity doesn’t build character – it reveals it; and by God, Murrayfield showed that this Irish team have it in abundance. Character with multi-skilled and versatile players made sure our chances of winning our first-ever Grand Slam in Dublin this Saturday are very much alive.