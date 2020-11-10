This is like waiting for your flight to be called.

Well, back in the days when you’d be happy to take a flight. You’ve just been told it has been delayed. They’re not sure for how long, but promise to keep us updated. In the meantime read a book if you have a good one to hand, buy a newspaper, or stare into your phone. There’s not a lot you can do, and you have no pressing engagement to attend.

That’s where we are with Andy Farrell’s team to face Wales. It will be a while yet before the game changers come through, so learn as much as you can with the current crop. There is no rush. We’re not on the clock.

After the traditional World Cup experience of an early departure, followed by a review with a dizzy amount of spin to rotate the blame onto the lap of someone important – most recently Joe Schmidt, who conveniently was leaving the building anyway – we resolved to whack in the headphones and turn the volume up to 11 at the mere mention of preparing for the next big gig.

We even got a sign last week we were on the right track. Rooting through a desk drawer at home what presented itself only a little silver badge, still in the cellophane wrapper. "Ireland 2023" was the forlorn message. As in, Ireland to be hosts of the World Cup that sailed past us and will dock in France.

Of course we should be more excited about this latest team given Jamison Gibson-Park will be making his first start, and Billy Burns will be coming off the bench for his first cap. That level of change in a key area of the field is noteworthy. So it’s noted.

Gibson-Park is a technically very efficient scrumhalf whose stock in trade is tempo. If you were defending against a team where he was the nine then you’d be struggling to get your defensive line set before he fired off another pass. Well, you would if you were unable to slow the ball in the tackle. His worth diminishes with the drop-off in speed of the ball presented to him. Whack it on a plate and he will deliver it time and again to the right table. Next please.

Are his technical gifts superior to his Leinster teammate Luke McGrath? As a passer, yes. Is he in the same league as McGrath as leader and warrior? No. Which makes you wonder about Kieran Marmion. He has been a Test player for six years. He has 27 caps, eight as a starter. The rationale in leaving him out of the matchday 23 this week is that it makes more sense to have someone of Conor Murray’s experience on the field to hold Billy Burns’s and when he comes on. Marmion is hardly a novice.

As for Burns, this selection on the bench is a reward for two seasons’ solid service to Ulster, where he has been a good recruit. His form this season so far is also good. Will he change anything dramatically for Ireland? No.

Instead the only real items of interest will be in the back three where James Lowe makes his debut. And the ongoing issue of Jacob Stockdale’s contribution at full back.

Isa Nacewa was the best signing Leinster ever made, a brilliant player across the back three who could also make a decent fist of out-half. But James Lowe was the first genuinely explosive winger they brought in from overseas. Yes, Lote Tuqiri came in on a short-term contract in 2013 but he was on the downward slope by then. Before he could get a head of steam up he pulled his hamstring.

Lowe has kept Leinster fans entertained with a range of skills, driven by the ability to explode out of tackles. Well, at PRO14 anyway. Wales on Friday night will be a window into whether or not James Lowe’s patience in serving his time for Ireland has been worth it.

Sadly we won’t get to see if a back row of Tadhg Beirne, Caelan Doris at number eight, and CJ Stander at open side would work. That trio would cover all the bases from work-rate on both sides of the ball to the ability to make positive carries. If you hooked that back row up to the front five Farrell has picked: Cian Healy, Ronan Kelleher, Andrew Porter, Iain Henderson and James Ryan, it would allow wriggle room if the wrong man comes around the corner at the right time.

And it happens, as we’ve seen with Leinster versus Saracens and then the Paris Test for the conclusion of the Six Nations. In the case of the latter, Ireland’s shape was struggling in the last quarter, in which case it’s valuable to have an athlete who might hot wire the motor and get it running again.

If it stalls against recently winless Wales then Andy Farrell will feel some heat, but it won’t burn him to a frazzle. The plane to take him home has not even landed yet.