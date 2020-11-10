| 10.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

A new face at nine, a genuinely explosive winger and a missed opportunity in the back row

Brendan Fanning

Jamison Gibson-Park will make his first start for Ireland against Wales. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Jamison Gibson-Park will make his first start for Ireland against Wales. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Jamison Gibson-Park will make his first start for Ireland against Wales. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

Jamison Gibson-Park will make his first start for Ireland against Wales. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

This is like waiting for your flight to be called.

Well, back in the days when you’d be happy to take a flight. You’ve just been told it has been delayed. They’re not sure for how long, but promise to keep us updated. In the meantime read a book if you have a good one to hand, buy a newspaper, or stare into your phone. There’s not a lot you can do, and you have no pressing engagement to attend.

That’s where we are with Andy Farrell’s team to face Wales. It will be a while yet before the game changers come through, so learn as much as you can with the current crop. There is no rush. We’re not on the clock.

Related Content

Privacy