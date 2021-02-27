| 4.3°C Dublin

A different player in green than in blue - will the real James Lowe please stand up?

Analysis

Known for his attacking brilliance, Leinster winger James Lowe&rsquo;s Ireland career so far has been about long kicks and defensive lapses. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Ruaidhri O'Connor Twitter

For three seasons, James Lowe fizzed around the fields of Europe. Always smiling, he had the capacity to break games wide open by going over, under, around or through defences and his abrasive approach made him a box-office attraction.

Last November, he brought all of that to his Ireland debut against Wales. There was a running battle with Liam Williams, some big carries and a show-stopping try to cap it all off.

He looked a game-changing addition.

