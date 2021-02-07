A day to forget for Sexton and Murray: Ruaidhri O’Connor’s Ireland player ratings

Jonathan Sexton of Ireland is tackled by Taulupe Faletau of Wales

Hugo Keenan 8

Looks more and more comfortable every time he plays. Positionally strong, threatened the Welsh defensive line and rarely put a foot wrong.

Keith Earls 5

Too many errors from such an experienced player. The needless tackle in the air was a costly concession and he didn’t offer much in attack.

Garry Ringrose 6

Almost the hero at the end, his normally rock-solid decision-making went awry with a game-changing offload but his work-rate and endeavour was ceaseless.

Robbie Henshaw 9

One of his best games for Ireland, he spent much of the day as an auxiliary flanker and emerged as a real leader who was unlucky to be on the losing side.

James Lowe 6

His kicking was masterful in the first half, but looked defensively unsure and was at fault for Wales’ all-important second penalty.

Johnny Sexton 5

Billy Burns will cop most of the flak, but Sexton made a similar error earlier in the second half and he lacked the incision of old with ball in hand.

Conor Murray 5

His first-half calm deserted him after the break with loose kicks and poor discipline and the tempo noticeably increased when he was replaced.

Cian Healy 7

Although 18 carries for three metres doesn’t look impressive, Healy took the ball on close to the ruck and scrummaged well. Decent day’s work.

Rob Herring 6

His lineout-throwing gets him picked and he nailed that element, but discipline and all-round play didn’t cut it.

Andrew Porter 8

It’s no longer a foregone conclusion that Tadhg Furlong comes straight back in. Porter brought incredible industry to the game.

Tadhg Beirne 9

Robbed of man-of-the-match, a few late, tired errors shouldn’t detract from an outstanding display. Picked up the slack from Ryan and O’Mahony brilliantly.

James Ryan 8

It was a short shift, but it was immense. The head injury came at the worst possible time for Ireland after he’d dominated the lineout and contact.

Peter O’Mahony 0

Joins an infamous club and his team nearly bailed him out, but he’ll know that there was no need to do what he did and it was a very costly error.

Josh van der Flier 8

Possibly his best game for Ireland, he was one of the driving forces in keeping the game alive for so long with huge work-rate.

CJ Stander 7

Won’t be happy with his role in the first Welsh try, but his dynamism was key to Ireland’s effort and he picked off a lineout for good measure.





Coach – Andy Farrell 6

Game-plans go out the window when you get an early red card and it’s clear the players are playing for their coach. Has big decisions to make now.





Bench impact 7

Billy Burns’ errors undermine the effort, but the bench nearly won it. Dave Kilcoyne, Tadhg Furlong and Rónan Kelleher all made big impacts, Iain Henderson was industrious and Will Connors prominent. Jordan Larmour probed, Jamison-Gibson Park upped the tempo.

