A Brian O'Driscoll yellow, three injured backs and Peter O'Mahony on the wing - inside Ireland's Italian disaster

Beware the Ides of March . . . It was a perfect storm, recalls prop Mike Ross as a Brian O’Driscoll yellow card, injuries to key backs which left Peter O’Mahony playing as a winger, and a host of missed tackles saw Ireland fall to their only Six Nations defeat to Italy in 2013

The Italian players celebrate their victory over Ireland in 2013 as Brian O'Briscoll and his Ireland team-mates applaud the Italians from the pitch after the game. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

The Italian players celebrate their victory over Ireland in 2013 as Brian O'Briscoll and his Ireland team-mates applaud the Italians from the pitch after the game. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Cian Tracey

As one of four players in today’s match-day squad who featured in Ireland’s only Six Nations defeat to Italy, it was no surprise that Dave Kilcoyne ran a proverbial mile when he was asked earlier this week to recall his memories of that nightmare afternoon in Rome.

“Best leave that back in the past and don’t be focusing on it for this weekend anyway,” the Ireland prop insisted.

Indeed, many would agree the less said the better about what unfolded at the Stadio Olimpico in 2013, yet it still serves as a cautionary tale ahead of Ireland’s must-win return to Rome.

