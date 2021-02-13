'A ball of energy, 'a tank of a man' and 'the complete package' - Antoine Dupont, France's Petit General

Beneath the shadows of the Auch trees on white-lined fields, the seeds of great scrum-halves are sown.

At first, there was ‘le Petit Caporal’, Jacques Fouroux, all 5ft 3in of him skipping into Lansdowne Road for his Test debut in 1972.

An overarching influence on the field, he would lead France to just their second Slam in 1977 before adding two more as a coach.

And now there is Antoine ‘Toto’ Dupont (5ft 8in), from the tiny village of Castelnau-Magnoac, a man of the earth, but one whose displays during a French rugby renaissance prompt celestial wonder.

Aaron Smith, the world’s best nine, this week anointed the pocket rocket his successor, the All Black clearly triggered by just the latest sensational display in the opening round of the Six Nations.

There, Dupont unfurled every single trick in his bulging bag – kicks and flicks, lung-bursting runs and lung-busting tackles; and, after it all, a try and a record-equalling number of try assists.

“No one is near him atm,” Smith tweeted. “He’s the point of difference for both his club and country. He’s helping me look at parts of my game to improve.”

“The complete package,” gushes former Ireland nine Tomás O’Leary when we speak.

“A hardy lad!” according to Donnacha Ryan, who spent an hour trying, in vain, to pin his man down last November.

“A tank of a man,” says Dan Brennan, who was in the ‘Espoirs’ with him at Toulouse. “I thought he was a hooker when I first saw him!”

“A ball of energy,” says Racing 92 assistant coach Mike Prendergast, who believes that the only way to stop him creating magic when the ball is in his hands is to stop the ball getting in his hands. Otherwise, it’s too late.

Prop Cyril Baille, his international colleague, who took the kid under his wing when he moved from Auch to a Toulouse whose glorious revival mirrors the country’s, offers unabashed terms of endearment.

“He is an extraterrestrial. I call him the Martian. I really think he comes from another planet. He is our X-factor.”

And yet to think rugby almost lost him for good.

The boy who picked up a ball before he picked up a school bag was so better than all the other kids that he was getting bored with the game and he wanted to stop.

Even then, the modern game with all its brutality seemed not quite suitable enough for a dreamy boy who only wanted to run around brick walls and not through them.

Anyone with a passion for sport should be eternally grateful that rugby eventually found a home for the man’s inestimable talents, and that he also rediscovered his true love.

And now, it is not stretching the possibility of imagination to say that he might be one of the saviours of a sport which is spiralling uncontrollably into an endless frenzy of insipid brutishness and tactical ennui.

Ahead of today’s game, where brain injuries have ruled out two of Ireland’s world-class players, and in a tournament where the number of casualties from round one numbers nearly 20, Dupont is at once a throwback to what this great game could be and what it may yet still become once more.

Last week, and the try scored by Arthur Vincent, summed him up.

First, two thumping tackles from the 85kg of stern muscle to knock the Italians back on their heels; now the fly-hack, reminiscent of muddy slogs of yore; then, the one-handed catch of an impish impresario.

And then, as he falls short of the line – knowing instinctively that he is heading in the direction that the defenders are and that his support player will not be – he affects a no-look pass off his left shoulder to his right while preparing to be dumped into the turf.

It is truly an astonishing passage of play. And yet it is merely one example.

His expert grubber after scampering from ruck to ruck with only one boot was another highlight.

Dupont measures the pulse of his colleagues, sets their tempo and personifies the freedom to play within a French restoration now liberated by structure, rather than imprisoned by it.

The little maestro may follow in the lineage of the ‘petit general’, but his is not a dictatorial presence, poking and prodding a lumbering, lazy pack as if they were recalcitrant sheep as predecessors like Yachvilli and Parra had once done.

Backboned by two successive World Cup underage sides, this is a new France and Dupont is its shining symbol.

Former Munster lock Ryan works daily with some of the French players who will run out alongside Dupont tomorrow afternoon.

“There was a time when guys would look around the dressing-room and not be sure of what someone else was bringing, maybe even not too sure what they themselves were bringing.

“Now they just look at him, they know he’s going to pitch up, even though he’s only a young fella.”

He is gifted in possession, blessed with the precious ability to be able to work one move ahead, like all the great ball players; hence, he can arrive at one ruck and after passing already know what he might do at the next one.

But France’s attack rarely proceeds as structured beyond four or five phases; soon, it will enter the phase of ‘desordre’.

And this is where France and Dupont come alive.

“He will run these amazing lines, almost towards the corner flag, in support of the attack,” explains Prendergast.

“Just picture a soccer striker shadowing the shoulder of the last defender.

“You have to be incredibly fit to do this because he runs the same, hard lines all the time but often, maybe seven times out of 10, they will come to nothing.

“And then add in the fact that his core skills, passing, remain unchanged throughout the game.

"His standards never drop through fatigue. Without being an extraordinary athlete, he could not be an extraordinary player.”

His full-back Brice Dulin illustrated this week how Dupont has become emblematic of the French restoration.

“He is always consistent and creates opportunities which sows chaos in the opponents’ defence.

“The France team has adapted to his game to his ability and his vision to see openings. He is one step ahead of us. That is down to hard work by him.

“We are also lucky to have forwards who are good ball-handlers, who breach the opponents’ line and behind them with players like ‘Toto’ who are often up there in support that allows us to score beautiful tries.”

Ryan was fortunate this week to get an insight into the 24-year-old from the wondrous Virimi Vakatawa, his clubmate who is sadly scratched from this year’s tournament.

“The way he plays in a match is the way he trains. So those running lines after he passes, he works on that all the time.

"He’s super fit and he can double up effort after effort which is very impressive.

“When we played them, you get set as a pillar by the ruck but he’s in and out in a flash, you can’t get a hand on him.

“At lineout, he can attack that first seam and then cut back inside and open a huge hole and as you saw with a tiring Rob Herring, if he ducks under you, there might be a penalty.”

O’Leary has marvelled at Dupont’s development; as a medical joker with Montpellier, the Corkman came up against the then teenager in his last game for Castres.

“Even when he’s at nothing, he’s at something,” he smiles. “Because he can play the game any way, it’s so hard to defend him because it’s impossible to anticipate his next action.”

“He has a great sense of the game,” adds Prendergast.

“He doesn’t speak much but he is a constant ball of energy.

“You just have to cut off supply, win collisions. If you load one side of a ruck, he can swerve down the other. If you compromise your back field, he’ll find that space with a kick.

“You close one door and he’ll simply open another.”

And yet for all his other-worldly abilities, he remains firmly rooted.

“His older brother has a pig farm,” says Brive behemoth Brennan, son of former Irish back-rower Trevor.

“They wouldn’t be a gang with notions about themselves. He’s quiet and discreet.”

And someone who, Brennan did not have to add, is wholly content to let his rugby talk for him.

