44 years and five dismissals - the men who saw red mist playing rugby for Ireland

Five players have been sent off while playing for Ireland since Willie Duggan’s dismissal in 1977

Ireland's Peter O'Mahony leaves the pitch having being shown a red card against Wales. Photo: Ben Evans/Sportsfile Expand

Ruaidhri O'Connor Twitter

For 44 years, Willie Duggan’s name stood alone in the Irish section of the Six Nations record books as the only player to have been sent off in a championship game until last Sunday when Peter O’Mahony entered the hall of shame.

The late, great Kilkenny No 8 joined Welshman Geoff Wheel in making history in 1977 when they were sent off by Scottish referee Norman Sanson just before half-time at the Cardiff Arms Park.

They were the third and fourth players to be dismissed in rugby history, the first in the championship’s long history and the first pair to be sent off at the same time.

