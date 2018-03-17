Sport Six Nations

Saturday 17 March 2018

33 beautiful pictures to savour as Ireland celebrate memorable Grand Slam

Rory Best of Ireland celebrates with his children after winning the Six Nations trophy and the Triple Crown Trophy after the NatWest Six Nations match between England and Ireland at Twickenham Stadium on March 17, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
Sit back and enjoy the best pictures from today's Grand Slam win at Twickenham.

17 March 2018; Tadhg Furlong of Ireland and Aine Lacey celebrate after the NatWest Six Nations Rugby Championship match between England and Ireland at Twickenham Stadium in London, England. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
17 March 2018; Rob Kearney of Ireland celebrates with his family, from left, mother Siobhan, brother Richard, father David and girlfriend Jess Reddan after the NatWest Six Nations Rugby Championship match between England and Ireland at Twickenham Stadium in London, England. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
17 March 2018; CJ Stander of Ireland with wife Jean-Marie following the NatWest Six Nations Rugby Championship match between England and Ireland at Twickenham Stadium in London, England. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
17 March 2018; Jordi Murphy of Ireland and Laura Finnegan following the NatWest Six Nations Rugby Championship match between England and Ireland at Twickenham Stadium in London, England. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
17 March 2018; Jordan Larmour of Ireland celebrates with supporters following the NatWest Six Nations Rugby Championship match between England and Ireland at Twickenham Stadium in London, England. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
17 March 2018; Ireland players, from left, Jordi Murphy, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, Jonathan Sexton, Dan Leavy and Conor Murray celebrate following the NatWest Six Nations Rugby Championship match between England and Ireland at Twickenham Stadium in London, England. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 17: Johnny Sexton of Ireland celebrates with fans after the NatWest Six Nations match between England and Ireland at Twickenham Stadium on March 17, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 17: Conor Murray and Dan Leavy of Ireland celebrate with The NatWest Six Nations trophy after the NatWest Six Nations match between England and Ireland at Twickenham Stadium on March 17, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 17: James Ryan of Ireland celebrates victory with Jordan Larmour of Ireland after the NatWest Six Nations match between England and Ireland at Twickenham Stadium on March 17, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 17: Jordi Murphy of Ireland celebrates victory after the NatWest Six Nations match between England and Ireland at Twickenham Stadium on March 17, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - England vs Ireland - Twickenham Stadium, London, Britain - March 17, 2018 Ireland’s Bundee Aki celebrates with Rob Kearney at the end of the match REUTERS/Toby Melville
Ireland's Johnny Sexton celebrates with fans after winning the Grand Slam during the NatWest 6 Nations match at Twickenham Stadium, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday March 17, 2018. See PA story RUGBYU England. Photo credit should read: Paul Harding/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only, No commercial use without prior permission.
Ireland's Johnny Sexton celebrates with fans after winning the Grand Slam during the NatWest 6 Nations match at Twickenham Stadium, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday March 17, 2018. See PA story RUGBYU England. Photo credit should read: Paul Harding/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only, No commercial use without prior permission.
Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - England vs Ireland - Twickenham Stadium, London, Britain - March 17, 2018 Ireland’s Conor Murray celebrates at the end of the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Ireland's Dan Leavy celebrates winning the Grand Slam during the NatWest 6 Nations match at Twickenham Stadium, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday March 17, 2018. See PA story RUGBYU England. Photo credit should read: Paul Harding/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only, No commercial use without prior permission.
Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - England vs Ireland - Twickenham Stadium, London, Britain - March 17, 2018 Ireland’s Dan Leavy celebrates at the end of the match REUTERS/Toby Melville
Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - England vs Ireland - Twickenham Stadium, London, Britain - March 17, 2018 Ireland’s Conor Murray celebrates at the end of the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Ireland's Jack McGrath celebrates after winning the Grand Slam during the NatWest 6 Nations match at Twickenham Stadium, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday March 17, 2018. See PA story RUGBYU England. Photo credit should read: Paul Harding/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only, No commercial use without prior permission.
Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - England vs Ireland - Twickenham Stadium, London, Britain - March 17, 2018 Ireland’s James Ryan celebrates at the end of the match REUTERS/Toby Melville
Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - England vs Ireland - Twickenham Stadium, London, Britain - March 17, 2018 Ireland’s Johnny Sexton celebrates at the end of the match REUTERS/Toby Melville
Ireland's Sean Cronin celebrates winning the grand slam during the NatWest 6 Nations match at Twickenham Stadium, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday March 17, 2018. See PA story RUGBYU England. Photo credit should read: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only, No commercial use without prior permission.
Ireland's Jack McGrath celebrates winning the grand slam during the NatWest 6 Nations match at Twickenham Stadium, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday March 17, 2018. See PA story RUGBYU England. Photo credit should read: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only, No commercial use without prior permission.
Ireland's Rory Best celebrates with family after winning the grand slam during the NatWest 6 Nations match at Twickenham Stadium, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday March 17, 2018. See PA story RUGBYU England. Photo credit should read: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only, No commercial use without prior permission.
Ireland's Johnny Sexton celebrates winning the grand slam during the NatWest 6 Nations match at Twickenham Stadium, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday March 17, 2018. See PA story RUGBYU England. Photo credit should read: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only, No commercial use without prior permission.
Ireland's Bundee Aki celebrates after winning the Grand Slam during the NatWest 6 Nations match at Twickenham Stadium, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday March 17, 2018. See PA story RUGBYU England. Photo credit should read: Paul Harding/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only, No commercial use without prior permission.
Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - England vs Ireland - Twickenham Stadium, London, Britain - March 17, 2018 Ireland’s Keith Earls celebrates with his family at the end of the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Ireland's Rory Best celebrates with family after winning the grand slam during the NatWest 6 Nations match at Twickenham Stadium, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday March 17, 2018. See PA story RUGBYU England. Photo credit should read: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only, No commercial use without prior permission.
Ireland's Rory Best celebrates winning the grand slam with his family during the NatWest 6 Nations match at Twickenham Stadium, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday March 17, 2018. See PA story RUGBYU England. Photo credit should read: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only, No commercial use without prior permission.
Ireland's Rory Best celebrates winning the grand slam with his family during the NatWest 6 Nations match at Twickenham Stadium, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday March 17, 2018. See PA story RUGBYU England. Photo credit should read: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only, No commercial use without prior permission.
Ireland's Conor Murray and Joey Carbery celebrate winning the grand slam during the NatWest 6 Nations match at Twickenham Stadium, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday March 17, 2018. See PA story RUGBYU England. Photo credit should read: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only, No commercial use without prior permission.
Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - England vs Ireland - Twickenham Stadium, London, Britain - March 17, 2018 Ireland’s Johnny Sexton celebrates with the Triple Crown trophy as team mates celebrate with the Six Nations trophy during the presentation at the end of the match REUTERS/Toby Melville
Ireland's Dan Leavy and Conor Murray celebrate winning the Grand Slam and during the NatWest 6 Nations match at Twickenham Stadium, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday March 17, 2018. See PA story RUGBYU England. Photo credit should read: Paul Harding/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only, No commercial use without prior permission.
