11 pictures to savour from Ireland's Six Nations victory over Wales

Independent.ie

The Grand Slam is very much on the cards after Joe Schmidt's Ireland beat Wales in Dublin hours before England slumped to defeat in Scotland. Here are some of the best pictures from Lansdowne Road.

https://www.independent.ie/sport/rugby/six-nations/11-pictures-to-savour-from-irelands-six-nations-victory-over-wales-36640921.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article36640929.ece/f4632/AUTOCROP/h342/Pic7.jpg