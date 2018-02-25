Sport Six Nations

11 pictures to savour from Ireland's Six Nations victory over Wales

The Grand Slam is very much on the cards after Joe Schmidt's Ireland beat Wales in Dublin hours before England slumped to defeat in Scotland. Here are some of the best pictures from Lansdowne Road.

24 February 2018; Devin Toner of Ireland celebrates with his son Max, age 5 months, following the NatWest Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and Wales at the Aviva Stadium in Lansdowne Road, Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
DUBLIN, IRELAND - FEBRUARY 24: Jacob Stockdale of Ireland on his way to scoring a first half try under pressure from Leigh Halfpenny of Wales during the NatWest Six Nations match between Ireland and Wales at Aviva Stadium on February 24, 2018 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
24 February 2018; Ireland players, from left, Keith Earls, Bundee Aki, Conor Murray and Dan Leavy celebrate after Cian Healy, hidden, scored their side's fourth try during the NatWest Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and Wales at the Aviva Stadium in Lansdowne Road, Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
24 February 2018; Dan Leavy, left, of Ireland runs in to celebrate with team mates after Jacob Stockdale scored their side's fifth try during the NatWest Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and Wales at the Aviva Stadium in Lansdowne Road, Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
24 February 2018; Rob Kearney, 15, of Ireland celebrates after Jacob Stockdale scored their side's fifth try during the NatWest Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and Wales at the Aviva Stadium in Lansdowne Road, Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
24 February 2018; Conor Murray, right, and Rob Kearney of Ireland following the NatWest Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and Wales at the Aviva Stadium in Lansdowne Road, Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
24 February 2018; Rob Kearney of Ireland celebrates a try by Jacob Stockdale during the NatWest Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and Wales at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
24 February 2018; Rob Kearney, left, and Chris Farrell of Ireland celebrate a try by Jacob Stockdale during the NatWest Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and Wales at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
24 February 2018; Andrew Porter of Ireland following the NatWest Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and Wales at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
24 February 2018; Devin Toner of Ireland hands his match jersey to ballboy Colman Toner following the NatWest Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and Wales at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

