| 6.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Six Nations referee Andrew Brace admits he questioned his rugby future after online abuse and ‘death threats’

Referee Andrew Brace. Photo: James Crombie/INPHO Expand
Irish referee Andrew Brace Expand

Close

Referee Andrew Brace. Photo: James Crombie/INPHO

Referee Andrew Brace. Photo: James Crombie/INPHO

Irish referee Andrew Brace

Irish referee Andrew Brace

/

Referee Andrew Brace. Photo: James Crombie/INPHO

Sinead Kissane Twitter

Six Nations referee Andrew Brace has opened up about the “dark side” of his job and the “death threats” sent to him and his family on social media after he refereed the Autumn Nations Cup final in December 2020.

In an interview on the Left Wing podcast, Limerick-based Brace said he questioned whether he should continue in the job after the impact the abuse had on him and his family.

Most Watched

Privacy