Simon Zebo set to be available for Munster’s clash with Leinster after returning to full training

Simon Zebo picked up a knee injury against Edinburgh at the start of December. Image: Sportsfile.

Munster wing Simon Zebo is set to be available for the St Stephen’s Day clash with Leinster at Thomond Park after recovering from a knee injury.

Zebo missed Munster's two Champions Cup games against Toulouse and Northampton but is back in full training this week along with prop Stephen Archer and back row Jack O’Sullivan, who are fit again after ankle and knee injuries respectively.

However, a decision on the fitness of flanker John Hodnett won’t be made until after the back row has a scan on a thigh injury.

The province also confirmed that rising star in the second row, Edwin Edogbo, will be out for a number of weeks with an ankle issue.

Munster vs Leinster kicks off at 7.35pm on Monday, December 26 and is live on RTÉ 2.