Simon Zebo: ‘I think Stuart Lancaster will either go really well at Racing, or he’ll be out after a year!’

Stuart Lancaster is only in the foothills of the climb with Racing in Paris so it might be a bit soon to predict how he will go. But Simon Zebo, late of that parish, reckons it could be a hit-or-miss affair. If it’s the former, it will run and run; if the latter then the show could be off-air after a season.

“It depends how they play,” he says. “I’ll be very interested to see if they start playing similar to how rugby is played in Ireland because traditionally that would not have worked well with the French or Racing lads in the past. I think he’ll either go really well, or he’ll be out after a year! I don’t think there’ll be much middle ground: it’ll either be really, really good or it just won’t work with the French.

“I’ve seen that happen before. They just don’t like structure too much and the (Leinster) shape has a lot of structure. It’ll be very interesting: the jouer, the flair – especially in Racing, it’s essential. There’s a couple of clubs – Toulouse and Racing and a few others that play that way, so to come to the Parisians and give it a go will be interesting.”

Zebo cites the mix Ronan O’Gara found in his approach with La Rochelle as perhaps the ideal for outsiders coming in to coach French club rugby.

“He’s been amazing. You want a blend – I think the main thing for Rog seems to be – like when I speak to the French lads at La Rochelle – the culture. Maybe he might have picked up a few things with the Crusaders – they seem to be big on it too – but the culture there is very strong. It kind of reminds me of when I first came into the squad at Munster. That’s what it feels to me from the outside: everybody going to bat for each other. And they have that passion with home crowd sell-outs every week. It suits him down to a tee as a coach.

“The players love it and they’re thriving under it. They play a completely different brand to what we play in Ireland and with Munster but equally as effective. Just different horses for courses. He’s thriving and it’s excellent. Chapeau!”