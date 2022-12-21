Simon Zebo calls for ‘scumbag’ to be sacked as Italy prop Cherif Traore sent rotten banana in Benetton Secret Santa

BENETTON have been forced to issue a statement when their prop Cherif Traore revealed that he was sent a rotten banana as part of the squad’s Secret Santa.

The Italy international went public with the incident with a post on Instagram and the incident has drawn criticism from Ireland winger Simon Zebo who has called for the culprit to be sacked.

The club said it condemns any act of racism, but did not make any specific comment regarding the team member who made the call or the squad mates who laughed and joked at the Guinea-born player’s expense or commit to an investigation.

“Christmas is coming and as is traditional in a team, it’s Secret Santa time,” Traore wrote.

"A friendly and playful moment. A moment where you can give anonymous gifts to your mates, even ironic ones. Yesterday, when it was my turn, I found a banana inside my present. A rotten banana, inside a wet bag. Apart from calling the gesture offensive, what hurt me most and seeing most of my mates present laughing. As if everything is normal.

“I’m used to it, or I’ve had to get used to it, having to put a brave face on whenever I hear racist jokes in order to try not to hate the people close to me. Yesterday was different though. Thankfully, some friends, especially foreigners, tried to support me. Outside Italy a gesture like this is severely condemned.

“I’ve been up all night. Young guys from different backgrounds attended this Secret Santa. I have decided not to remain silent this time to ensure that episodes like this don’t happen again to prevent other people finding themselves in my current situation in the future. And hoping the sender will learn a lesson....”

Traore moved to Italy with his family as a seven-year-old and has won 15 caps for the Azzurri. He’s been playing for Benetton since 2015.

“With reference to the post that appeared this morning on the social profiles of Cherif Traorè, Benetton would like to reiterate that it has always condemned with the utmost firmness any expression of racism and/or form of discrimination. That is not part of our culture and does not represent our identity and our values,” the club said in a statement.

“We have always proved it with deeds, not just with words. Similar behaviours have nothing to do with sport and in the face of episodes like this Benetton will always be on the side of respecting people, their culture, their ethnicity, their faith and their dignity.”

Munster and Ireland winger Zebo hit out at the incident and called on the perpetrator to be sacked.