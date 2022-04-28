Simon Zebo and Peter O’Mahony bolster Munster side for Cardiff clash in URC

Munster will have the benefit of Peter O'Mahony and Simon Zebo returning to their line-up for Friday's United Rugby Championship clash against Cardiff at Musgrave Park (7.35pm).

The Ireland players were absent from last weekend's win over Ulster but return to boost the province’s hopes of a top-four finish with two games left. and Johann van Graan's side third in the table on 51 points at the moment.

Mike Haley retains his place at full-back, with Calvin Nash and Zebo coming into the side on either flank.

Rory Scannell Is at inside centre with Chris Farrell remaining at 13 while Conor Murray and Ben Healy are the half-back duo.

John Ryan joins Jeremy Loughman and Diarmuid Barron in the front row with Thomas Ahern starting in the engine room alongside Jean Kleyn.

Captain O’Mahony, Alex Kendellen and Jack O’Donoghue complete the side.

Munster: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Simon Zebo; Ben Healy, Conor Murray; Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Thomas Ahern; Peter O’Mahony (C), Alex Kendellen, Jack O’Donoghue. Replacements: Scott Buckley, Josh Wycherley, Keynan Knox, Jason Jenkins, Jack Daly, Craig Casey, Joey Carbery, Shane Daly.