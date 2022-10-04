Simon Easterby names completely new starting XV for Emerging Ireland’s clash with Pumas

Cian Prendergast will captain the Emerging Ireland team against Pumas

Emerging Ireland head coach Simon Easterby has rung the changes for tomorrow's clash with Currie Cup champions the Pumas.

Fresh after opening their Toyota challenge campaign with a resounding 54-7 victory over the Griquas last Friday, Easterby has named an entirely new starting XV, with a view to ensuring that every player gets sufficient game time in South Africa.

Cian Prendergast takes over as captain, with the Connacht man in the back-row alongside John Hodnett and James Culhane.

Cormac Izuchukwu and Brian Deeny are named at lock, with Callum Reid, Diarmuid Barron and Roman Salanoa in the front-row.

Ulster half-backs Michael McDonald and Jake Flannery get a chance to impress, while Connacht's Cathal Forde links up with Antoine Frisch in midfield.

Ethan McIlroy is joined in the back-three by sevens duo Chay Mullins and Andrew Smith, who recently helped Ireland to a bronze medal at the World Cup.

Dylan Tierney-Martin, Josh Wycherley, Sam Illo, Tom Ahern and David McCann will provide cover for the pack, with Ben Murphy, Jack Crowley and Shane Daly doing the same for the backs.

The match will be streamed live on irishrugby.ie at 4.0pm (Irish time).

Emerging Ireland: C Mullins; E McIlroy, A Frisch, C Forde, A Smith; J Flannery, M McDonald; C Reid, D Barron, R Salanoa; C Izuchukwu, B Deeny; C Prendergast (capt), J Hodnett, J Culhane. Reps: D Tierney-Martin, J Wycherley, S Illo, T Ahern, D McCann, B Murphy, J Crowley, S Daly.