Simon Easterby and fellow coaches ‘not ripping the heart out of the provinces’ with Emerging Ireland squad for South African tour

Simon Easterby insists he and his fellow coaches were wary of 'not ripping the heart out of the provinces' when it came to selecting the 35-man Emerging Ireland squad for the upcoming South Africa tour.

A largely young squad will take on the Griquas, Pumas and Cheetahs in Bloemfontein but tensions have been simmering in the provinces at having to plan without some players who would have been in the early season plans.

However, Easterby believes the tour is an important building block towards next year's World Cup.

“There's been dialogue right through with Andy (Farrell) and the provincial coaches in particular, discussing players, discussing their needs, our needs,” Easterby said.

“There have been compromises, there have been some selections that the province will feel are better suited with them, but there are also players who we feel are better suited - at this moment in time - exposing them to our environment.

“Looking at the bigger picture, the short to longer term is that this year presents itself with not just the three games in South Africa, but there's an Ireland A game against a New Zealand XV in the Autumn, three Tests in the Autumn, the Six Nations and then the pre-World Cup warm-ups, so there's not that many opportunities to expose players to the environment and find out a little bit more about certain players.

“With that in mind, we also have to feel like we're not ripping the heart out of the provinces, and taking too many players in one position.

“I'm sure there will be discussions along the way, injuries will inevitably happen throughout the next couple of weeks, and we have to be ready to be flexible and compromise as the provinces have in allowing us to select this team.”

Easterby confirmed that although Andy Farrell will be involved in next weekend's training camp, the Ireland boss will not travel to South Africa. Farrell will remain at home preparing for the November Series, with Easterby leading the Emerging Ireland tour.

“He will be involved in the couple of days campo we have in the HPC (high performance centre),” Easterby explained.

“As much as this is about the next few weeks, this is about the November internationals as well there is a lot of Rugby World Cup stuff to organise as well.

“We are taking 35 players but there are another 35 players or more with the provinces and he will be getting around there and staying connected and making sure that come November we have not just some of those players coming on tour integrating into the squad but lots of those players with their provinces who are starting to get back into their rugby that Andy will stay connected with.”

Easterby is hopeful that a few gems are unearthed in South Africa, as next year's World Cup begins to loom large on the horizon.

“I guess to put it in context and the year that presents itself, we're nearly a year out from playing our first game in Rugby World Cup 2023, and we know that we have a real good strong core group of players that have been with us for a number of years, but we have to try and grow the depth, and look further into the talent pool,” Easterby added.

“This is a real opportunity to build some continuity for some of those players who were with us in New Zealand, during the Maori games, and spent times with us in the environment there, but also bring back a few players who have been out of the system for a while, due to injury or form, and look at some of the depth in certain positions we need to fulfil a World Cup year.

“33 players will go to a World Cup but we need to have a larger pool of players at our disposal to do that, and to effectively have that number of players we need to spend more time with players, and get to know players, connect with players.”

* * * * *

SIMON EASTERBY ON...

Selecting Ciarán Frawley as an out-half when Leinster see him as a centre:

"There has to be a degree of flexibility. We feel Frawls has the potential to lead in a number of different positions. Obviously, he has played 12 a fair bit for Leinster but we see him, which he did in the Maori weeks, as being a guy who can lead from the front at 10, you know, lead a week.

“He'll be asked in the next few weeks to do a slightly different role to what he did in New Zealand because he had lots of senior players around him. We feel he has the ability to step up and front the week, lead the week, as someone like at the extreme, Johnny Sexton does week in, week out and has done for a number of years.

"Giving those players like Frawls the opportunity to put himself at the forefront of a week, lead it, take the team to a performance at the weekend in that position at 10, is crucial for us. We're still finding out a little bit about Frawls and the way he can play.

"You can see that when they're playing for their provinces in the URC but it is slightly different and there's not a huge difference, but there is a difference when you have them in your environment across a couple of weeks period.

"Hopefully, we can benefit from that time and Frawls can benefit from that time when he goes back into Leinster after this trip.”

What he wants to see from Robert Baloucoune:

"Rob was due to come to New Zealand with us and didn't because of injury. Rob has been around the environment for a while but he's only got a couple of caps. Him and a few others in there, we feel like there's still a need for us to build time and exposure in what we're trying to do.

"For someone like Rob who has spent time in the environment, he came in as a development player a couple of years ago, won a couple of caps and did really well, then spent time out with injury, we would have loved to see him in New Zealand getting opportunities out there but we didn't get that chance.

"So he's one we feel will benefit from getting time in our environment. Hopefully he goes back to Ulster after the experience and kicks on again.”

Selecting an Emerging Ireland captain:

“We have got an idea of a leadership group within the squad and the captain will be one of those guys. We are limited in terms of caps, which is great in one sense, and we are going to find out about guys who can step up and lead and we certainly have two or three guys in mind to lead at the present time.

“Others we will find out more about when we meet up and guys we might not know as much about will step up and lead as well.”

Emerging Ireland Toyota Challenge Fixtures 2022

Friday September 30 (KO 12.45pm Irish time)

Windhoek Draught Griquas vs Emerging Ireland, Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein

Wednesday October 5 (KO 4pm Irish time)

Airlink Pumas vs Emerging Ireland, Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein

Sunday October 9 (KO 12.0pm Irish time)

Toyota Cheetahs vs Emerging Ireland, Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein