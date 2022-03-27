Silky skills on show offer hope of a brighter future for Ireland

Of all the extensive rugby that was on show across the course of the weekend, you would be hard pushed to find a better piece of individual brilliance than Sam Monaghan’s exquisite offload that led to Linda Djougang’s try.

As the Ireland lock powered over the gain-line with a strong carry, Monaghan’s first instinct was to free her hands and look for the offload.

That Djougang was on her shoulder, ideally positioned to catch the pass and score under the posts was no fluke either.

Shortly after, Monaghan followed it up with another sublime offload to put Ireland on the front foot again, as she backed herself, and then perfectly executed the difficult skill in a manner that was befitting of the offload king, Sonny Bill Williams.

At times, watching Ireland last year, especially in their ill-fated World Cup qualifying campaign, the skill-levels were so worryingly low that you wondered what they had been working on in training. Since Greg McWilliams has come on board, and it’s worth remembering that the new head coach has still only had a few camps to work with his players, he has placed a big emphasis on increasing the ball-in-play time.

In order to play at the kind of high tempo that McWilliams craves, players are required to have a certain high skill-level, and while this is very much a work in progress, there were plenty of encouraging signs that suggested the squad is buying into the new philosophy.

It wasn’t just Monaghan’s offloads that caught the eye either. For instance, Stacey Flood threw a delightful wide skip pass that put Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe away for her first-half try.

Devastating

Then there was centre Eve Higgins’ devastating footwork to evade contact or Neve Jones superb tackle technique, as the hooker set the tone in defence by making a whopping 23 tackles – six more than any other player on the pitch.

Of course, there were mistakes along the way. Ireland threw six offloads, yet they made 13 handling errors, four knock-ons and were deemed to have had nine bad passes.

However, for all the sloppy errors, this is a game-plan that is worth persisting with, as McWilliams looks to counteract the bigger, more powerful opposition packs. The reality is that Ireland are fairly light up front, and as such, shifting the point of attack with a high ball-in-play time is the best approach.

It’s not too dissimilar to the task that was facing Andy Farrell when he first took charge, and although it took time for Mike Catt’s attacking framework to come to fruition, McWilliams’ stamp was clear to see in the 27-19 defeat to Wales.

“Everything we do is trying to get our players to train under fatigue and under stress to back themselves to make a good decision with the ball and then execute it effectively,” McWilliams explained.

“I think decision-making when we tired probably dropped a little bit, to be honest. We need to be sharper around how our leaders are guiding the team around the park.

“I was really impressed with the skill level. I thought our execution was good at times. Without looking back over the footage, I think you have to be proud about the moments that we did show.

“You’re hoping that we can show more of them because I think the more we do that and the more consistent we get playing in those shapes, the better we’re going to be and the harder we will be to defend.”

For all that Ireland’s expansive approach was admirable, particularly in the first half, when they caused Wales plenty of problems, they were starved of possession (32 per cent) and they only spent one minute 33 seconds in the opposition 22 – compared to Wales spending just shy of seven minutes in the Ireland 22.

Wales knew they had the power game to trouble Ireland and once the visitors got their maul moving, McWilliams’ side were unable to stop it.

That will be a major focus in training this week, as an even bigger French outfit lie in wait on Saturday, but sticking with the approach to play at a high tempo is one way to counteract the power teams.

“Yeah, I agree with you,” McWilliams said. “If you look at the DNA of a team, there are times that you want to play a reduced game and play with your maul. There’s times you want to play with width.

“First and foremost, it’s all about profiling your players and deciding what suits the group and how they play.

“So we have gone for an athletic, skilful group of players who are working hard.

“Now, the key thing is, how can we continue on the journey, but also get better at dealing with the structured moments in the game, where you are relying on your maul defence or you’re relying on simple carries to look after the ball, to exit correctly?

“That’s the next stage in our learning, but first and foremost, the one thing we wanted was for the players to express themselves, to have confidence and the skill.

“We saw that today and if we learn nothing else, at least the players can see that they have got the ability to now really work on it, hone on it, and become better.”

On board

The players are fully on board with McWilliams’ way of thinking, yet they too realise that this is not going to be an overnight success.

There is likely to be more tough days ahead, but at least there is growing optimism that after a disastrous period on and the off the pitch, Ireland are slowly moving in the right direction again.

“The offload from Sam to Linda for that try, that’s just something you dream of as a forward,” captain Nichola Fryday said.

“That is what Greg has come in and encouraged – girls to go out and express themselves, and to take those chances.

“If they don’t come off, they don’t come off and we learn from it.

“There were really exciting parts of that game that showed the style of play that we want to play. We can take some real positives from it.”