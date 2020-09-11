| 11.8°C Dublin

'Silent assassin' Hugo Keenan ready to take next step

Ruaidhri O'Connor

Leinster’s newest wing wonder making most of opportunity to shine in the big league

Hugo Keenan during Leinster Rugby squad training Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

Hugo Keenan during Leinster Rugby squad training Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

IT WAS the perfect way to bow out. Captain of the winning team at Croke Park a year after losing the final of the same competition, named player of the week in a national newspaper after an influential role; Hugo Keenan hung up his GAA gloves at the age of 12 and turned his attention to his true passion.

The road he undertook would lead him to Lansdowne Road, albeit kicking a different-shaped ball than he’d envisaged at the time.

Certainly, he can never have imagined that when he finally made it to the Aviva Stadium at the age of 24 there would be fewer people there to watch him play than there were when he captained St Mary’s of Booterstown to the Corn Matt Griffin title in the Cumann na mBunscol championships of 2007.

