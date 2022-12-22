Shot-clocks, scrum clocks, fewer TMO interventions and no water-breaks – World Rugby’s plan to speed the game up in 2023

WORLD RUGBY has launched its plan to speed up the game in the New Year, with shot-clocks on the way for goal-kickers in a radical shake-up.

The law applications will be brought in from January 1 and competitions will be encouraged to enforce them from the very start. While the changes may be introduced for Round 12 of the United Rugby Championship, shot-clocks will not be in force when the provinces meet for interpro derbies on New Year's Day with that round’s fixtures beginning on December 31.

There will be less reliance on the Television Match Official, while teams will have 30 seconds to set scrums and will be penalised for delay of game if they are slow to form lineouts.

The governing body want to reduce the length of matches while increasing ball of play, with the dreaded water-breaks set to be a thing of the past where possible.

World Rugby will also remind players of their responsibilities around fair play, with referees being asked to punish negative actions like trapping players in rucks and time-wasting.

Refs are also going to be hot on players placing their hands on the ground at ruck-time and jackallers not attempting to lift the ball in a bid to earn a penalty, in an effort to clean up the perennially messy breakdown.

The shot-clock will be the most obvious change, however, with goal-kickers being given 90 seconds of playing time from the time a try is scored to kick a conversion and 60 seconds for a penalty. That limit won’t change, even if the ball falls off the tee.

Time-wasting will be punished with a free-kick and the shot-clocks will be shown on the big screens in stadiums and on the television coverage.

The governing body want to reduce the time spent reviewing incidents in games, with only clear and obvious offences being dealt with.

Rather than change the process, World Rugby believe that the refs just need to get better at implementing in the way it was intended.

"There was excellent debate at the Shape of the Game conference on this topic, including leading match officials, coaches and player representatives,” World Rugby Director of Rugby Phil Davies said.

"It was agreed that reviews can often take too long, suggesting the offence being reviewed is not clear and obvious.

"While we can always enhance the technology interaction to speed up the process, the match official teams – led by the referee - should attempt to make speedier decisions and limit replays where not necessary.”

The scourge of water-breaks will largely become a thing of the past, with officials only allowed on after tries are scored. Water carriers may still be allowed on during low-scoring games with no natural breaks in play.

World Rugby has also issued an update around deliberate knock-ons which have been a source of controversy in the Southern Hemisphere this year.

Players, the governing body say, must endeavour to catch the ball and referees are asked to show good judgement when deciding if a player has a reasonable expectation of catching and gaining possession when making a decision.