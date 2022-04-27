Shannon in full flow over promotion prospects while Naas want to bypass history and build new brand

If you were a child brought out to Coonagh for the first time in the mid-1990s you might have thought Shannon owned the AIL and took the trophy around the country only to show it off.

Four titles in a row, when it was the only show in town, would induce that sort of certainty. And as you were making your way up through the ranks of mini and youth, another five pennants went up on the walls of the clubhouse in Thomond Park. What could possibly go wrong?

Clubs, however, are capricious and volatile environments. Not just rugby clubs. Any sports community can change direction for the worse far easier than the better.

Never mind the quality of the team on the field at any given time, all it takes is for a few key, hard-working people to step back from their roles on the coaching/admin front, and before you can locate the pitchforks, you’re already deep in the manure business.

Shannon had their fair share of shovelling to do in the years that followed their last AIL title, a bizarre extra-time affair in 2009 against Clontarf where the day ultimately was decided on who scored first.

By then, the league had become a pale imitation of its former self, not just playing second fiddle to the professional game but in a different theatre altogether, which is where Shannon were headed.

A few weeks ago, one of their number confided that the trip to play Highfield in the Division 1B semis last weekend was not one they would make with any fear.

A couple of seasons ago, before Covid dropped out of the sky, Highfield had won 11 of 13 games, including a home win and away defeat in the Shannon fixture. The Model Farm Road mob were flying. The rugby map was about to be rewritten. Then everything stopped.

By the time it got going again, the world was a different place. Regenerating that kind of momentum – remember, clubs change when key people move on – is in the same bracket as chasing eternal youth. The AIL would be a better place if Highfield had continued their charge into the top flight, but instead, it’s Shannon who are poised now to make a grand re-entrance. Given their years in the wilderness, they feel they’ve served their time.

Naas stand between them and the top flight. Like Highfield before them, Naas getting to Division 1A would have lots of positives. Given what they came through against Old Wesley in Donnybrook last Saturday, they may well believe this is their season. It was epic stuff, complemented by the orgasmic commentary of wingman and former ref Alan Lewis.

Wesley finished the regular season 10 points clear. This earned them nothing more than a home draw in the semi-final, where Naas arrived from fourth place in the league table, having lost seven games en route to the knockouts as opposed to Wesley’s two defeats. And yes, you know what happened next.

An enthralling contest hung on a touchline conversion, which, if successful, would have topped off a Wesley comeback from three scores down. When it drifted wide, the Naas lads looked unsure if they should even be celebrating.

“To be honest, I was gutted for Morgan in a weird way,” is how Naas coach Johne Murphy summed up his feelings for opposite number Morgan Lennon. “They were the best side in our league and they proved it during the season. Look, we executed well on the day and got a bit of luck at key stages. But we’re delighted.”

If you combine the current rugby profile of Newbridge College and Naas Rugby Club in a well-populated area, then you have the makings of something special.

“The club itself has pushed to be what it’s actually supposed to be about: a community club,” Murphy says. “A lot of people have helped with a couple of things off the field and it’s been worth the effort. There’s a real acceptance and desire to deliver on what we want for our community.”

One of the traces of silver lining on the Covid cloud has been an appreciation of the link between club and community. Like most relationships, it can be complex. Those who are serious about making it work spend time and effort figuring out exactly what the club’s role should be. Then they make decisions, sometimes painful ones, to join the dots.

You get the impression Murphy’s journey with Naas has not all been plain sailing. The reward for his efforts will be measured, in part, by the number of Kildare registered cars heading for Coonagh on Saturday.

Ultimately, he will be – or should be – judged not just on whether or not the club are playing their rugby in Division 1A, but on where the club sits in the hearts and minds of folks in that region. Of course, he can’t control all the moving parts, but for sure, he can shape the mission.

With Shannon, however, there is a more pressing need for deliverance. It’s only three years since they were in Division 1A, but it ended after a season in tears and acrimony, fitting their recent profile as a club chopping and changing at speed trying to catch up.

They are relying now on a corps of players who started their rugby lives in Coonagh. They will remember being raised on expectations of great things. We’ll see soon enough if it’s baggage to slow them down or something else entirely.



