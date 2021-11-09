| 12.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Shameful, embarrassing, humiliating, catastrophic . . . giddy Autumn triumphs cannot mask abject World Cup failure

Roy Curtis

Ireland players applaud their supporters after the 2019 Rugby World Cup quarter-final defeat to New Zealand in Chofu, Japan in 2019. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Ireland players applaud their supporters after the 2019 Rugby World Cup quarter-final defeat to New Zealand in Chofu, Japan in 2019. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Ireland players applaud their supporters after the 2019 Rugby World Cup quarter-final defeat to New Zealand in Chofu, Japan in 2019. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Ireland players applaud their supporters after the 2019 Rugby World Cup quarter-final defeat to New Zealand in Chofu, Japan in 2019. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Unperturbed by serial World Cup failure, Irish rugby remains a global leader in its capacity to surrender to hype, and in its urge to peddle absurdly overblown fictions.

This compulsion to trumpet blast the nondescript, to elevate the significance of glorified challenge matches, and to upwardly distort the nation’s status tends to arrive at its most acute pitch amid the November chill.

Of course, on a primal level, the storm-roars of euphoria that howl across Lansdowne Road (or Lake Michigan) on those irregular occasions when Ireland outwit New Zealand are innate and entirely legitimate.

Most Watched

Privacy