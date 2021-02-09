The 2015 World Cup quarter-final against Argentina was Ian Madigan’s sixth start for Ireland. His previous experiences of running a Test match from the first whistle came against the United States, Canada, Georgia, Scotland and Romania, while his other 19 internationals were as a replacement.

When he was picked to play against hosts Japan in a pivotal World Cup pool clash in Shizuoka in 2019, Jack Carty was making his second start for his country, having worn the No 10 shirt for the first time a few weeks previously in a World Cup warm-up match in Cardiff. All of his other seven caps came off the bench.

Neither player has started a game for Ireland since losing those crucial fixtures.

Madigan won five more caps, but moved to France when he heard Johnny Sexton was coming home.

Carty is currently considering his options at Connacht amidst interest from France and England. He came off the bench against Russia later that week but hasn’t played for his country since.

The duo should be cautionary tales, but nobody in the IRFU appears to have absorbed the lesson.

Sexton is 35 and on Sunday it looked like Father Time was catching up on him before Justin Tipuric’s knee came into contact with his temple and he was forced off.

Billy Burns replaced him and made his Six Nations debut off the bench in doing so. How he responds from his injury-time error will define his international career.

While he’s nailed those kicks to touch on a regular basis since he first started out at Bath as a boy, never has he done it with those stakes and under that level of spotlight.

Playing for Gloucester and Ulster simply doesn’t carry the same sort of pressure. Burns’ only start for Ireland thus far was against Georgia last year.

When he got injured, Ross Byrne replaced him. The Leinster man’s career is another indictment of Ireland’s bizarre approach to blooding out-halves, given that his only two starts came at Twickenham.

Burns is 26, Byrne is 25. Between them, they have 15 caps. Joey Carbery (25) hasn’t played for 13 months, while Madigan (31), Carty (28) and JJ Hanrahan (28) are getting decent minutes at provincial level but are out of international favour.

Paddy Jackson (29) may be in excellent form for London Irish and quite possibly the best fit Irish out-half in the game right now, but it is impossible to see the IRFU risking the backlash of bringing him back into the fold.

Jackson’s contract was revoked in 2018 when he was acquitted of rape charges after a high-profile trial in Belfast. While IRFU performance chief David Nucifora did leave the door open for a return later that year, Ulster Chief Executive Jonny Petrie has subsequently said the province would not re-sign Jackson.

So, Andy Farrell must proceed with what he’s got which is an ageing captain in decline, his deputy who has been out for over a year and a cabal of options who, it seems, are not quite up to the job.

The cavalry may well be on the way in the form of young guns Harry Byrne (21), Ciarán Frawley (23), Ben Healy (21), Conor Fitzgerald (23) and Jack Crowley (21), but none of them have ticked the boxes usually needed before progressing to the top level. As a player, Farrell made his senior Wigan debut at 16 and as such you’d imagine he’d have no issue fast-tracking the right man but so far he’s resisted.

He’s a fan of Harry Byrne who spent time in camp before Christmas and was due to start against Northampton Saints in Europe, but got injured in the warm-up.

Had he played and done well, there’s every reason to believe he’d have leapfrogged his brother in the international pecking order.

Crowley has only played once for Munster, yet his pedigree was enough for Ronan O’Gara to try and sign him for La Rochelle.

If Farrell believes that the younger Byrne brother is the man he’ll have at the 2023 World Cup, it is surely time to bring him in and back him.

There are at most 30 Test matches between now and the first game at that World Cup.

Sexton will be 38 when it rolls around and, while he should be given every chance to prove that he can get there, the odds are firmly against it.

Of course, the coach’s primary focus is the trophy on the table and his instinct will be to tell Burns to dust himself down and make amends if Sexton doesn’t recover in time.

Farrell should take comfort from the way Ireland’s 14 men played in those frantic final minutes while Sexton and his fellow senior players watched from the stand. Burns’ botched kick undermined the effort, but it showed that this doesn’t have to be a one-man operation and that others are capable of filling the void.

At this stage of the World Cup cycle, there’s just about enough time to avoid the mistakes of the past but Farrell needs decisive action on his No 10 succession plan now.