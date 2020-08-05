Sevens rugby is finally sexy in Ireland - but the game is facing a big crisis

When the IRFU were stitching together the picture for rugby’s return to play in this country, you may have noticed a few Sevens games popping up on the radar.

As in an Inter-provincial Sevens Series. What’s seldom is often considered wonderful, so we’ll see if it fits into that class when the games get under way.

The timing has everything to do with the new age we live in – a calendar shredded by the 'Rona, so throw it all up and start again. By decree of David Nucifora, the IRFU’s Performance Director, Sevens is sexy in Ireland. It wouldn’t have got a second glance when he pitched his tent here in 2014 but the short game was one of his calling cards.

He saw it as a way to open the door to more folks playing rugby – any rugby – and if we could do it well then we might get to join the five-ring circus. Getting into the Olympics opens new doors to government funding and public profile, so it was full steam ahead.

It hadn’t quite caught the public imagination here but the progress has been plain to see. Having started out initially in satellite tournaments featuring the equivalent of the Outer Hebrides and Vatican City, Ireland’s men’s side competed last season at the top table: World Rugby’s Sevens Series. The big time. It was a shock to the system, the sheer increase in intensity of tournaments on a glamorous circuit but where there were no gimmes. They coped.

By the time the season sat down prematurely in March, Ireland’s Men’s Sevens side were 10th of 17 teams. The Women’s team were also 10th of 14.

The men had recorded sixth-place finishes in Cape Town and Los Angeles, and seventh place in Sydney. If that doesn’t sound stellar then context is everything: it’s a good return on the investment.

Because Nucifora and Ireland Sevens coach Anthony Eddy have been dipping into the provincial Academies, where players are given contracts for the 15-man game, letting them off to play Sevens hasn’t always gone down well with the provinces. But at least the effort was delivering results.

What happened across the water this week, however will cast doubt over the future of Sevens itself. The RFU were in financial trouble well before the virus arrived, but their response to the addition of Covid has been, among other things, to lop their Sevens squad from the payroll at the end of this month.

Yes, that’s their problem, and of course the RFU will expect UK Sport to pick up the tab until the Olympics, during which period England, Scotland and Wales will morph into Team GB. And when the bibs and balls and flags and cones are packed away after Tokyo 2021, what then? Does everyone assume their previous positions?

Hardly. And if they don’t, and Team GB plough ahead as a single entity funded effectively by the UK Government – an attractive prospect to the accountants in the SRU and WRU – then what is the collateral effect?

First off, taking Wales and Scotland out of the World Rugby Sevens Series would open the door to two of the weaker nations. Maybe not as good as it sounds, for the quality of countries below the top flight can be found by walking off the edge of a cliff. So at the top end, the strong would just have got stronger, with England, Scotland and Wales all under the one GB banner, while some cannon fodder would have been taken on board at the other end.

The other scenario is bleaker again. If the Olympics don’t get to the starting line then all bets are off, for it’s the prospect of Olympic involvement that drives the international game. In last season’s World Rugby Sevens Series, the stronger nations were using games to blood new players with a view to Tokyo.

So if you were HSBC and you were sponsoring all of this, you might be organising a zoom call of key executives to question the value of your investment. Come to think of it, if you were in that space, as they say, in HSBC, then the head would be zoomed off you trying to figure out your place in the market.

When the company signed off on supporting China’s new national security law they took a decision that doesn’t sit well with either the UK or US Governments. Naturally enough it doesn’t sit well with pro-democracy activists on the ground in Hong Kong either. Joshua Wong is among the most prominent in that group, and issued the following statement on Twitter:

"HSBC provides a vivid example demonstrating how China will use the national security law as leverage for more political influence over foreign business community in this global city."

The lads in HSBC are strapped for cash these days. Hardly a unique state of affairs, but not a great position to be in if you have sponsorship commitments to honour. At least the Lions are no longer on their plate, which would have been an interesting public relations conundrum given what’s going on in Hong Kong.

Meanwhile in our corner of the world, a Sevens Interprovincial Championship will be along soon to entertain us. In more normal times, it might have been seen as a natural progression for a game at which Ireland are improving. Instead, it’s just a filler. And as more cracks begin to appear, you’d fear for the stability of the short game itself.