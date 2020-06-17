| 16.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Seven players per session and later start for two provinces - what Irish rugby's return will look like

Munster and Leinster are set to return to training next Monday. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Munster and Leinster are set to return to training next Monday. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Munster and Leinster are set to return to training next Monday. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

Munster and Leinster are set to return to training next Monday. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Cian Tracey Twitter Email

Leinster and Munster have stepped up Irish rugby's hopes of returning to competitive action in August after both provinces' players, coaches and backroom staff underwent Covid-19 tests in Dublin and Limerick today.

The IRFU have provided further detail on how the next couple of weeks will look as squads begin to filter back to limited training.

As of Monday, Leinster and Munster will return to their respective high performance centres in UCD and UL, but in small groups of seven players, each of which will be overseen by just one coach.