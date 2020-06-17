Seven players per session and later start for two provinces - what Irish rugby's return will look like

Leinster and Munster have stepped up Irish rugby's hopes of returning to competitive action in August after both provinces' players, coaches and backroom staff underwent Covid-19 tests in Dublin and Limerick today.

The IRFU have provided further detail on how the next couple of weeks will look as squads begin to filter back to limited training.

As of Monday, Leinster and Munster will return to their respective high performance centres in UCD and UL, but in small groups of seven players, each of which will be overseen by just one coach.

Independent.ie has learned that Connacht and Ulster will return a week later, because they opted for a different pre-season schedule.

In both of those cases, a June 29th return date was decided on by both provinces after assessing training loads over recent months.

Connacht had, in fact, started their training at home earlier than some of the other provinces, and thus head coach Andy Friend was happy to give his squad a three-week break.

It is understood that Leinster and Munster are likely to have another week off later this summer, before hopefully returning to action on the weekend of August 22, whereas the likes of Connacht and Ulster may opt to go straight into the potential inter-pro derbies.

As it is, Leinster and Munster will guide the way and will have plenty of safety measures and signage in place before the players and coaches return on Monday.

It is envisaged that their test Covid-19 test results will be available in two to four days, before they begin training next week.

Each player must travel alone to training and already be togged out in their gear because no showers or changing room facilities will be available to use, nor will kitchen areas or analysis rooms.

Before being permitted entry to the HPC, each player must complete a daily questionnaire, before having their temperature taken. If the temperature is above 37.5°C or if any of the answers within the questionnaire raise a red flag, a decision on the next course of action for that player will be made.

The same groups of seven players and one coach will work together for the first week and will not be permitted to interact with any other groups.

It is then hoped that come week two, groups of 14 and two coaches will be allowed to mix and train together.

For the first few weeks at least, training schedules will be very basic. Gym equipment will be regularly cleaned, while no breaks will be permitted, in order to limit the amount of time players and coaches spend around each other.

Senior players from the four provinces will undergo a medical pre-screening and education phase, including the nationally coordinated PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) testing programme.

Academy players will return at a later date, while Ireland's men’s and women’s Sevens squads are due back in training from Monday July 6.

As for the women's national team, the IRFU are awaiting further detail on Ireland's upcoming schedule, after their crucial World Cup qualifying tournament, which was due to take place in September, was postponed.

There has been some confusion surrounding the protocols that are in place should a player or member of staff test positive for coronavirus, and while the IRFU’s Medical Director Dr Rod McLoughlin mentioned that potential issue, he didn't elaborate further, when speaking to the union's website.

Independent.ie understands that some players do have concerns about returning to training, particularly those who live at home with their parents.

"The majority of players are very keen to get back but understandably there may be some others who have specific concerns," Dr McLoughlin said.

"Firstly, no player will be forced to return to training and if a player does contact us with concerns, they will all be addressed individually. We have established a medical committee who will advise any player who has concerns.

"We would expect given the experience of Covid-19 in the community that we might have a small number of Covid-19 cases across the whole system and as part of the pre-screening phase, every player will be assessed for the possibility that they had Covid-19 because there is some concern around people who have previously had the virus returning to high intensity exercise.

"We will assess each player’s lung and cardio health and they will undergo whatever tests necessary for us to be happy that it’s safe for them to return to training.

"Players or support staff, like anyone in the community, could experience Covid-19 after they return to training, and we have contingencies to deal with that.

"It’s one of the reasons we’re going back in small pods, so that if that situation arises, that individual has been in contact with as few people as possible.

"What we’re trying to do is, if the first instance is lower the risk of it happening and then training in such a way that if it happens, their close contacts are a very limited number and only those people who have been in contact with them will have to isolate."

If the protocols are that now in place, prove to be successful, amateur clubs are expected to follow the same principles ahead of the potential return of the domestic game in September.