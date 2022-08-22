Set-piece power proves difference as visitors turn up the heat

In the aftermath of Saturday’s win – one of the best by our women’s rugby team – it’s very hard to decipher if the result was down to a poor Japan, a brilliant Ireland, or both. Either way, the manner in which they won was somewhat unexpected.

A win was on the cards, part of their remit as they headed off on tour, but to win by 35 points was surprising. To have done so after going 15-0 down in the first 11 minutes made it all the more exceptional. I wrote in this column on Saturday that the heat and humidity would be a huge factor, but it didn’t seem to harm the Irish – if anything it was Japan who looked flat. I also wrote that I feared for the younger, inexperienced players but they all did their job, looking right at home on this international stage.

We said the set-piece was going to be key, and it was. Ireland really frustrated Japan with their ability to keep the ball, going through their phases. To me, this performance showed the benefit of them being together for the last two and a half weeks. We saw that team bond, the togetherness, the calmness in what they were doing. Everyone knew their role, doing the basics very well, and when it came to running lines or getting the ball to the backs, the decision-making seemed to always be right. There was a real clarity oozing from them.

Ireland should be very, very happy with their night’s work but we can’t run away with ourselves. Japan didn’t offer much with their poor discipline playing a big role in a disappointing night for them. I was disappointed we didn’t see the cutting line breaks we saw in November, and I say this because this is a team that’ll be going into Pool C of the World Cup group alongside some very tough opponents in Canada, USA and Italy. They’ve a lot of work to do right now.

The Japan I played in 2017 were exceptional: the pace, power and low centre of gravity, the speed they got to rucks, the pace with which they moved the ball. Even in scrums, your nose was nearly on the ground. But I didn’t see any of that on Saturday.

I counted the caps for both starting 15s and we edged it by one – surprising given the fountain of youth springing from the Irish camp. But Japan got overpowered and that World Cup group now looks a difficult task, given how Ireland used their pack to out-wrestle them, punching and punching and then, when it was time, getting the ball out to the backs to finish the job.

We saw some exceptional performances from Neve Jones and Enya Breen in particular. Molly Scuffil-McCabe faked a pass and scored an exceptional try, exemplifying how confident they were, ready to make decisions when they presented themselves. To me, that’s exactly what these full-time contracts will offer – the ability to get players performing and training under pressure with the ability to make the right decision.

As for Dannah O’Brien, all you can say is welcome to the international stage. She might have had some edgy moments at the start but when she started to get hands on the ball, we saw her exceptional pass to Aoife Dalton to reward her great running line and split the Japanese defence for her first try on her first cap. Her kicking was also exceptional, with a 12-point tally and a delightful Johnny Sexton-esque cross-field kick with the outside of the left boot to Natasha Behan that nearly resulted in a try.

There was nothing Ireland seemed to lack. Why Japan didn’t put anyone up in the line out at times was bizarre because Ireland were able to overpower them and set up their maul to great effect. The Irish scrum was exceptional, and it gave such a good platform for the backs.

We saw the Irish team spirit embodied by their response to the poor start. They could easily have gone 30 points down, especially with the youth in their ranks, but they took a deep breath and responded. For them to maintain that mentality, coming back from a huge deficit on the international stage, away from home, when you could easily crumble, is exceptional.

Now let’s see if they can repeat it this weekend.