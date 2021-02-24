| 7.8°C Dublin

Self-deprecating, hilarious, and always helpful – Gary Halpin was a top man

Brendan Fanning

Gary Halpin is pictured during a friendly match against Romania at Lansdowne Road back in November 1993. Photo: David Maher/Sportsfile Expand

We are hustling around to the back of the stand in Ellis Park, Johannesburg, 27th May 1995. It’s early doors in the World Cup and Ireland have just been mauled by New Zealand. The lead story is about the beast unleashed by the All Blacks on the world, a colossus called Jonah Lomu.

But he wasn’t the first man out of the traps that night. That space was taken by Ireland’s tight head prop, Gary Halpin.

From a short penalty move early in the game Halpin had done well to hold Michael Bradley’s pass and barrel over close to the posts.

