You felt for those working live last Saturday night trying to describe what had been an extraordinary coincidence without insulting Connacht. In effect, it was a story of outhalves. Leinster were running around like firemen trying to put out the flames rising from Number 10. Connacht were standing back, watching the sky lighting up.

Starting the night with three outhalves unavailable – the Byrne brothers, Ross and Harry, along with Ciarán Frawley – a perfect storm would see the early departure of Johnny Sexton. Sure enough, the storm rolled in from the west.

Connacht, cruising along with Jack Carty earning a man of the match performance, filled their boots. There is enough experience running through that side to recognise an open door when they see it. They barrelled through. Even so, the post-match analysis had to reflect how good Connacht had been, regardless of what was in front of them.

By the end of the night the subtext looked more important than the main news item, even if it was an historic result. Between the comings and goings in the Kingspan and the RDS it had been a productive few hours in feathering the Irish nest.

Munster’s attempt at maintaining their unbeaten record, against Ulster, had been driven initially by Ben Healy, and followed up by Jack Crowley. A 21 year old playing his 11th game for Munster, backed up by his Academy teammate, who will be 21 on Wednesday, making his senior debut. As for Leinster, in the last quarter they turned to David Hawkshaw, captain of the Ireland under 20s two seasons ago.

Of the seven outhalves who saw action last weekend – eight if you include Jimmy O’Brien, who shifted there from full-back when Sexton went off - all of them are Ireland qualified. And all bar Billy Burns are products of the Irish system. That number didn’t include Joey Carbery, edging his way back to fitness in Munster, or his teammate JJ Hanrahan. Or the Leinster trio unavailable. Or Connacht’s Stephen O’Brien.

If you’re in the business of playing competitive rugby then you need to generate home-grown players. The better you do it the harder it is to hold on to them, but that’s a price you have to be prepared to pay.

So when news broke of Scotland’s South African wing Duhan van der Merwe planning his departure from Edinburgh, it presented radically different stories from two rugby nations who used to be joined at the hip. Ireland, struggling currently on the Test surface, are paddling furiously beneath the water to keep the boats afloat. It’s a five card trick: being competitive at the top end; and the four provinces servicing their own competitions as well as fuelling the national project.

Van der Merwe, as a professional squeezing as much as he can from a career that could end next week, is forsaking the £350k he’s getting from Edinburgh to head south to England’s Premiership and Worcester, one of the lesser lights in that competition.

We don’t know the ins and outs around his decision to go, aside from the likelihood he will be a marquee player for Worcester, and above the salary cap. Whatever, it tears the backside out of the Scottish Rugby Union’s strategy. A while back they virtually gave up on developing their own, and bought in overseas players qualified for Scotland via birth-right, or with the potential to limbo under the bar on residency grounds. Van der Merwe had only completed his incubation in the summer, making his international debut against Georgia in October.

Of course he will still be able to play for Scotland, but if you had been selling the plan to the natives in 2017, when he was recruited from Montpellier, you would have been highlighting how this man was making a commitment to his new club and new country. If you had added that after three seasons – three impressive seasons, to make it worse – he’d be packing his bags to play outside the Scottish system, the sales pitch would have died on the spot.

Ireland have not been slow to trawl the world as the Scots, and lots of other Tier 1 nations, have done. The only saving grace for the IRFU is that it hasn’t become the main thrust of the attack, that a functional system has been maintained in the domestic game. And that the players who have come in on those overseas flights stay long enough to open their duty free.

Some of them have invested in the system here. Richardt Strauss did more in that regard than punters may have realised. CJ Stander is the poster boy in that regard. Even Rodney Ah You, who never got close to the pace of the game at Test level, gave some service to Connacht and Ulster before slipping away quietly.

The bad news for Scotland is that the list of the departing will only deepen. And it won’t be only their buy-ins. Edinburgh second row Andrew Davidson is on his way to Gloucester to join Hastings. Davidson fits perfectly the prototype player they needed to keep.

You can present this simply as the standard comings and goings of professional sport, accentuated by the ravages of Covid, but you’d be deluding yourself. Scotland are witnessing the demise of their two professional club sides and seem unwilling or unable to do anything about it. This damages their colleagues in the Pro 14 as well as themselves. It’s useful to see how Scotland have downsized and outsourced and given us a text-book case of what not to do.