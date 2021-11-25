Back in May, when it was announced that Tadhg Furlong had decided to sign just a one-year extension, a sense of panic ripped through Irish rugby circles.

Negotiating a contract during a pandemic is tricky business, but it didn’t stop the vultures from circling, in the hope of taking advantage of any hesitation, either on Furlong or the IRFU’s part.

As it was, Furlong naturally attracted plenty of interest from overseas, particularly after last summer’s Lions tour, during which he was, once again, the cornerstone of the scrum.

A successful Autumn Nations Series followed, and the Wexford native was arguably Ireland’s best player, with his all-court game a major reason why Andy Farrell’s men beat New Zealand, Japan and Argentina this month.

Expand Close TF / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp TF





Even before his recent exploits, Furlong was well aware of his value and his standing as the world’s leading tighthead, which is why he was happy to bide his time before committing future to Leinster and Ireland for another three years today.

This is a saga that could have dragged on across the course of the season, by the end of which Furlong was out of contract, but the IRFU recognised the importance of making a big statement by tying him down until 2025

With a plethora of Ireland internationals – including Johnny Sexton, Conor Murray, Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose – out of contract in June, the IRFU have their hands full at this time of year, but keeping Furlong in the country would have been at the top of David Nucifora’s list of priorities.

Getting him to sign on the dotted line is the best bit of player business the union will do this year.

Read More

The 29-year-old has single-handedly redefined the tighthead role to such an extent that the gap between him and his nearest challenger continues to grow.

It remains a mystery how Furlong still hasn’t been nominated for World Player of the Year, as the wait goes on for a prop to be given a nomination for the first time.

The market value of props has steadily increased in recent years, with Esportif’s research into the most valuable positions in last season’s PRO14 placing tightheads second on the list, behind locks.

With that in mind, it would be no surprise if Furlong’s lucrative deal has moved him even closer to the top of Ireland’s earners.

There were times over the course of the last month when Furlong’s game reached new heights. Whether it was locking down the scrum, jinking beyond would-be-tacklers, playing no-look reverse passes at full tilt, or putting in shuddering hits, he did it all.

Now also a key part of Ireland’s new-look leadership group, Farrell has pushed Furlong out of his comfort zone by giving him more responsibility within the squad.

It has taken him time to find his voice, but he is thriving, rather than burdened, by the extra requirements expected of him.

Earlier this week, we asked Leinster’s scrum coach Robin McBryde to assess Furlong’s form:

“He’s got some fancy footwork, hasn’t he? The ‘Human Jukebox’, or something, his nickname is, isn’t it? He’s got great footballing ability.

“From a defensive point of view, Gethin Jenkins was similar with us in Wales for a number of years. Where it was like having an extra back-row forward really. To have that string to your bow, it’s definitely massive really.

“So long as you keep on top of your basics, then whatever he does away from the scrum and the lineout is great.”

Back in his home village of Campile, Furlong is known as the ‘Jukebox’ because the hits keep coming. For Leinster and Ireland, the best of Furlong may be still yet to come.