Second half surge sees France blow Ireland’s U-20 World Cup dreams away

France 50 Ireland 14

Ireland players after their side's defeat in the the U20 World Championship final. Photo by Shaun Roy/Sportsfile

In the end, there were few tears and there is no room for recriminations. Ireland just wanted the end to come.

Their journey to this final had been tinged with sadness and marked out by their resolute spirit and thrilling attitude and all of that was on show at the Athlone Stadium in Cape Town, but ultimately it wasn’t enough against an outstanding French side.

They will have regrets about their first-half effort in particular, starting superbly and showing their plan with an accurate four-minute salvo that produced a try but then struggling to sustain their early momentum.

Their opponents had done their homework, tearing apart the Irish lineout and dominating the breakdown.

Ireland needed to be accurate, but in the face of relentless power and pressure they couldn’t retain the ball and when the French had it they mixed a breath-taking array of classy backs with a supremely powerful forward pack to rack up 50 points and ram home their advantage.

There’s no shame in losing to them; indeed when they get some time to reflect this summer Ireland will know that they did themselves justice in 2023; claiming a Grand Slam in the spring and reaching only the country’s second final.

They’ll learn from this lesson, because this France team is as close to a senior rugby team as you’re going to come across at this age-grade

There are stars of the future in this team who did themselves enormous credit in South Africa, but they ran into a superior side last night.

Everything they’d preached in the build-up came out in the opening four minutes as they made a note perfect start and led 7-0 after four minutes.

Fintan Gunne was the man to get the score with a cleverly tapped penalty, which came on the back of some fast, accurate attacking play that moved the big, French forwards around and forced them into penalties.

Sam Prendergast added the conversion, but the dream ended there as France got their hands on the ball and began to show why they were heavy favourites for the final.

Ireland’s inaccuracy out of touch gave them their ins and Ireland endured a lengthy spell of pressure, getting off the hook when Lenni Nouchi went offside and then when Ronan Foxe and John Devine held Nicolas Depoortere over the line.

Eventually, the pressure told and it came again from a lost Irish lineout.

A Brian Gleeson turnover penalty allowed them move up the pitch, but the throw went astray and France went wide where centre Paul Costes brilliantly sucked in three defenders and found winger Leo Drouet who kept it alive through scrum-half Baptist Jeanou who put full-back Mathis Ferte over.

Hugo Reus converted and then put his side in front minutes later, but although they were under huge pressure Ireland continued to hang on in and struck when their chance came.

Again, it came from a tap-penalty as Paddy McCarthy carried hard and, when the French strayed offside, they moved it wide for Devine to crash over.

Prendergast converted and Ireland led 14-10 after 31 minutes, but that was as good as it got for Richie Murphy’s side who struggled to handle the French power and pace from there on in.

When they needed to be error-free, they made mistakes and when Ruadhan Quinn spilled the kick-off the French struck with ruthlessness and prop Lino Julien powered over to score.

Again, Reus converted and France kept the pressure on.

They pinned Ireland into the corner, forcing them into repeat maul concessions with Paddy McCarthy for pulling down a dominant drive.

With the prop in the sin-bin, they went for the jugular but an overly complicated tap and go move cost them another try before the break as the referee chalked it off on review.

Ireland needed to gather themselves, but Murphy’s messages went out the window as France made the most of their extra man and put the game beyond Ireland before McCarthy could return.

They claimed the kick-off, forced a penalty and went back to their maul and finally got their reward as the eight men shoved the seven over for Pierre Jouvin to crash over.

Reus was unerring and he was up again soon after, as Ireland chased it and coughed up possession for France to kick deep where No 8 Marko Gazzotti hunted Henry McErlean down, won the turnover and they spread it wide for Depoortere to score.

Seventeen points was a huge margin to chase and, while Ireland never dropped their heads and Murphy sent in fresh legs off the bench, they struggled to make a mark on an excellent French defence.

Instead, it was the French who piled on the miserly as Ferte popped up at the end of a slick series of rucks to power over in the corner.

Ireland looked like they just wanted it to end, but France were only warming up and they turned a rare promising Irish situation into a try with the flick of a switch as openside Oscar Jegou picked and went through a ruck in his own ‘22, galloped clear and found his captain Nouchi on his shoulder who hurdled Sam Prendergast to score.

And they made it to 50 by going the distance again, turning Ireland over in their own ‘22 and attacking from deep to exploit a tired, beaten Irish rearguard as Drouet scored and Reus dropped the conversion over nonchalantly to complete the rout.

IRELAND – H McErlean (O Cawley 72); A Osborne (M Lynch 66), H Gavin (S Berman 49), J Devine, J Nicholson; S Prendergast, F Gunne; P McCarthy (G Hadden 66), G McCarthy, (capt) R Foxe (F Barrett 58); D Mangan (E O’Connell 46), C O’Tighearnaigh (C Irvine 51); J McNabney, R Quinn, B Gleeson (M Clein 70).

FRANCE – M Ferte; L Drouet, N Depoortere, P Costes (C Mondinat 73), T Attissogbe; H Reus, B Jauneau (L Carbonneau 77); L Julien (A Kaddouri 54), P Jouvin (T Lacombre 72)), Z Affane (T Duchene 72); H Auradou, P Tuilagi (B Liufau 59); L Nouchi (capt), O Jegou, M Gazzotti.

Ref: D Schneider (Argentina)