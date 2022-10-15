Seán O’Brien set for his Naas debut against Old Belvedere

Seán O’Brien is set to make his much-anticipated debut for Naas this afternoon, having been named on the bench for their Energia All-Ireland League Division 1B trip to Old Belvedere.

The former Leinster, Ireland and Lions forward retired from professional rugby in the summer after wrapping up his stellar career at London Irish. He since took over the contact skills coach role at Leinster.

The scheduling of their derby clash with Connacht for last night affords the 35-year-old his chance to wear the green and white hooped jersey of Naas for the first time. His presence is sure to swell the attendance at Ollie Campbell Park.

“His experience across the board is just going to be immense for everyone,” said Naas head coach Johne Murphy. “It’s going to push me to be better as a coach, push our forwards coach Andy Kearney, who is home-grown, to be better as a coach.

“Everyone within the squad, and the greater club, is going to benefit from this. Seán still has the grá and the want to play – and to play at a high level. So that’s really important and we’re definitely going to benefit from that throughout the season.”

Meanwhile, in Division 1A, Munster Academy scrum half Ethan Coughlan returns for Shannon’s provincial derby against Cork Constitution. The Leesiders welcome back Liam O’Connor and Max Abbott to their front-row.

Leinster’s short-term signing, hooker Tadhg McElroy, starts for Lansdowne at home to Dublin University. Trinity bring in Louis McDonough, who replaces the Leinster-tied Liam Turner, and Aaron Coleman.

Former UCC flyer Matthew Bowen slots back in on the right wing for Terenure College’s trip to Garryowen.

Connacht signing Adam Byrne is set to bolster the UCD bench for their clash with Young Munster. The Munster Academy’s Fionn Gibbons will make his debut for the Cookies against his former club.