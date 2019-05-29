Sean O'Brien may have played his last game of rugby

Sean O’Brien may just have played his last game of rugby, not just for Leinster, not just for Ireland.

The flanker’s final lap of Irish rugby started from the moment he lifted the PRO14 League Cup late into the Glasgow evening.

It continued through the weekend before stopping off in the television studios of Virgin Media One yesterday.

The Carlow man looked remarkably fit and fresh and met a question about whether his hip injury could end his career with forthright honesty.

“It possibly could. It’s a shot in the dark really,” he said.

“It is going to be a whole resurface of my hip joint. We’ll see where it takes us.

“But, it is one where I’m, you know, excited about – if it works – and it can keep my career going for another few years.”

O’Brien signed up for three years at London Irish, just promoted to the Premiership, reportedly at an astronomical salary of £450,00-per-annum.

The Director of Rugby Declan Kidney and coach Les Kiss were able to tempt O’Brien across the Irish sea when the Tullow Tank admitted the Irish Rugby Football Union didn’t even offer him 25% of that sum to stay at home.

