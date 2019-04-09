Ross Ford will leave Edinburgh at the end of the season to conclude his 11-year association with the club.

Scotland's most capped player Ross Ford among seven players that will leave Edinburgh this summer

Scotland's most capped international is one of seven players who are being released with Allan Dell, Tom Brown, Sean Kennedy, Luke Hamilton, Nathan Fowles and Senitiki Nayalo also departing.

Ford has made 197 appearance for Edinburgh - the highest by any player - and the 34-year-old hooker appeared at three World Cups.

"Fordy is, and will go down in history as, one of the great Edinburgh and Scotland players," head coach Richard Cockerill said.

"He's a credit to the game with his work ethic, both on and off the pitch, while his playing record speaks for itself.

"I've got no doubt that he will be a success in whatever he decides to do in the future."

