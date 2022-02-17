Wonderful Wesley dominate Roscrea to move into Leinster Schools Senior Cup second round

Wesley College players celebrate with their captain Dan Campbell, centre, who was injured during the game after the Leinster Rugby Schools Senior Cup win Cistercian College Roscrea. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Wonderful Wesley shocked Roscrea in the Leinster Schools Senior Cup first round at Energia Park on Thursday.

Patrick Collins’ charges rolled out a game plan that had Roscrea reeling backwards, especially at the maul.

It was the basis for tries by tight-head Aran Lowry’s surge and scrum-half Kameron Moran’s snipe, converted by Johny Cazzini, for 12-0 in the 20th minute.

Roscrea were finally able to generate enough field position to put Joe Coffey on the ball, the flanker getting up a head-of-steam to give explosive wing Ihechi Oji the chance to steam through bodies fro the try.

A long delay ensued to treat Wesley captain Dan Campbell’s injury before Niall O’Sullivan was binned for slapping down the ball, Cazzini’s penalty making it 15-5 at the break.

Roscrea demonstrated clear intentions to bring Oji into the game without the rewards they needed.

If anything, Wesley grew more dominant, Cazzini slotting a penalty in the 41st minute.

The impact of Greg Fitzgerald from a turnover and a burst as well as a stunning line by Oji enabled Roscrea hooker Ronan Lydon to finish their work in the 47th minute.

From then on, Wesley showed superior organisation and game management to create tries for number eight Oran Handley and centre Jamie Fish in the last five minutes.

Scorers:

Wesley: A Lowry, K Moran, O Handley, J Fish try each; J Cazzini 2 pens, 2 cons.

Roscrea: I Oji, R Lydon try each;

TEAMS –

WESLEY COLLEGE - M Golden; F Nolan, T Durham, J Fish, J Crooks; J Cazzini, K Moran; S Foulds, R Jones, A Lowry, H Hjelseth, L O’ Neill, D Campbell (Capt), T Geoghegan, O Handley.

Replacements: H Giradi for Golden 21 mins; C Collins for D Campbell 26 mins; R Cockrell for Nolan 53 mins; R Handley for Jones 64 mins.

CISTERCIAN COLLEGE ROSCREA - N O’Sullivan; I Oji, B Barry, J Conroy, G Fitzgerald; C Naughton, P O’Muiri; P Sheeran, R Lydon, R Doody, R Glynn, L Fallon; J Coffey, R Whelan, M Flynn.

Replacements: D Guinan for Whelan 16 mins; P O’Connor for Doody ht; S Finlay for O’Muiri 41 mins; A Dunne for Barry, J Verling for Flynn both 62 mins; R Tynan for Lydon 65 mins.

Referee: C Roche, Leinster Branch.