The Leinster Schools Senior Cup is moving channels as new TV deal is announced for 2019

Eight 2019 Leinster Schools Senior Cup games will be shown on UK-based TV station Freesports, it has been announced.

The channel, which is available with a Sky subscription, takes over the coverage from eir Sport, who had the rights to the competition since 2005.

Freesports will show the opening round clash between Belvedere and Roscrea, before screening the four quarter-finals, two semi-finals and the final.

Freesports is owned by Irishman Michael O'Rourke, formerly the chief executive of Setanta Sports before it rebranded as eir Sport.

The 2019 Leinster Schools Senior Cup gets under way on January 27, with St Mary's taking on Terenure in a mouthwatering tie.

