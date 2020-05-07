| 15.7°C Dublin

'The disappointment is going to be there for a long time' - the schools rugby fairy tale that was ended by lockdown

Newbridge centre Lucas Berti Newman celebrates following the Leinster Schools Senior Cup semi-final win over St Michaels College. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Newbridge centre Lucas Berti Newman celebrates following the Leinster Schools Senior Cup semi-final win over St Michaels College. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Will Slattery Twitter Email

'My message from when I started on May 1st was that we were going to be playing on March 17th... we got up until March 12th.'

It is like a sports film script with the final pages missing. A David vs Goliath tale that ends just as the stone leaves the sling, with no way of knowing if it will ever hit its target.

Newbridge were days away from discovering whether their fairy tale season would have the dream ending - at senior and junior level. Perspective sunk in quickly and has grown since. There are far more important things happening in the world as countries fight against Covid-19 than an unplayed schools cup final.