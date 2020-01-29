Terenure left to rue missed opportunities as Clongowes surge into cup quarter-final

Clongowes and Terenure were next up to the plate in the Leinster Senior Cup first round on a beautiful afternoon at Energia Park on Wednesday.

The Wood had to cope with the loss of their out-half David Wilkinson in the warm-up, Charlie Reilly coming in to lead the troops.

But, it was Terenure's Mattie Lynch who had the early impact spraying the ball for wing Barra Dignam, to require a textbook tackle from Michael Spillane.

Then, Lynch's crossfield kick was inches away from the clutches of Oisin Lydon.

Clongowes were riding their scramble defence and their luck until finally breaking out through the lineout leap and surge of second-row Tom Mulcair.

However, they couldn't mount any concerted pressure and the sheer aggression of 'Nure was rewarded when neat work on the inside created the space for centre Matthew Stafford-McGetrick to make the outside break and give Dignam a clear path to glory, Lynch converting expertly close to the touchline in the 21st minute.

This jarring experience seemed to jolt Clongowes to life, their forwards taking the fight forward in a piece of sustained pressure, culminating in second row Jack Kearney crashing over for Oisin Devitt to square it.

McGetrick-Stafford was tearing it up through the middle, moving with menace again to fire another pass to Dignam which tickled the wings fingertips.

Glad of the let-off, scrum-half Devitt edged Clongowes in front from a close-range penalty near the end of the half.

Clongowes went about making a better impression, Devit using his footwork and Mulcair almost piling over, but for the vigilance of Lynch.

They stayed on point for captain Calum Dowling to ground the ball beside the post, Devitt converting for 17-7 in the 42nd minute.

Suddenly, they had most of the points and all of the momentum until Lynch travelled and McGetrick-Stafford blasted up the touchline, just unable to connect with Dignam.

The pattern had been established. Clongowes were doing more with less as Lynch looked to unbutton their defence with his versatile kicking game.

It was effective enough to put them within striking range, prop Sean Daly going close from a rumble.

Then, Mulcair shot through a gap in midfield and timed the pass to centre Peter Maher for a sweet try, Devitt adding two more in the 50th minute.

The gaps were appearing more quickly now, Maher taking one and putting Dowling in for his second try and Devitt's fourth conversion.

Terenure did keep going to the end, replacement Jack Whelan picking up a try and Lynch the conversion before Devitt closed the show with a penalty.

CLONGOWES WOOD COLLEGE 34 (C Dowling 2 tries; P Maher, J Kearney try each; O Devitt 2 pens, 4 cons)

TERENURE COLLEGE 14 (B Dignam, J Whelan try each; M Lynch 2 cons)

CLONGOWES: R Morrin; M Spillane, P Maher, C Grimes, S Sexton; C Reilly (J Coonan 48), O Devitt (H McGoey 68); L McMahon (R O'Regan 60), E Chambers (H Hogan 60), B Dooley (E Carr 60), J Kearney, T Mulcair (K Fitzpatrick 56), E O'Boyle (H O'Neill 60), C Dowling (capt, J Carroll 66), D McCormack.



TERENURE: P Kidd; O Lydon (A Smith 53), H O'Donoghue, M McGettrick-Stafford, B Dignam (J Whelan 51); M Lynch, L Nolan (Y Fernandez-Vilar 68); S Daly, M Russell (capt, E Holohan 53), A Byrne (Y Spellman 68), R Byrne (H Cullinan 66), TJ Durran (C Doyle 48), D Brooks (J Doyle 60), T Farrelly, A Dempsey.

Referee: B MacNiece, Leinster Branch.

Online Editors