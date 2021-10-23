Taylor-inspired ’Bridge claim Junior Cup glory

Newbridge College captain Paddy Taylor inspired his side to victory over Blackrock College in yesterday's Leinster Schools Junior Cup final at Energia Park.

The young out-half kicked 14 points and provided a delicate chip over the Blackrock rearguard to set up full-back Todd Lawlor for the Kildare school's crucial try.

Ahead of the contest, much of the talk revolved around the power of the 'Rock forwards and how Newbridge would combat it. And the early exchanges seemed to suggest an inevitability about the Williamstown school's pack.

However, the 'Bridge held them at bay before Taylor broke the deadlock with three off the tee before soon doubling the advantage.

The try from Lawlor was perfectly executed with the kick, run and finish all working in a smooth training ground move. It would see Newbridge in at the break 13-0 clear.

It was never going to be easy after the restart, however, and within minutes 'Rock captain Jack Angulo showed good acceleration to dot down, Conor O'Shaughnessy's conversion closing the gap.

After reducing it to three moments later, O'Shaughnessy was shown a yellow card for a high tackle on Calum Murphy after the centre had intercepted the ball in midfield. Taylor doubled that lead again.

The south Dublin school would then miss two attempts from the tee in the closing stages before wise game management pushed Newbridge to the finish line.

Newbridge College – T Lawlor; D Cosgrave, C Mangan, C Murphy, A Magee; P Taylor (capt), D Connolly; T Kelly, J R Walsh (M Wilson 52), B Bohan; J Dennis, C Hanly; J Montgomery, R Munnelly, P Forde.

Blackrock College – B O’Flaherty; C Dennehy-Vazquez, D Moloney, C Woodcock, C Molony; C O’Shaughnessy, S Shortt; D Grehan, J Pollard, N Smyth; T Butler, D McGuire; H McCarthy, M Walsh, J Angulo (capt).