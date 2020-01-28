Stanley finds gaps to send 'Knock through

Adrian Flavin's boys would have been aware that Roscrea's fast start was the difference when these met in the league semi-final before Christmas. Both schools went at it from the off, with 'Knock scoring first with No 8 Ian Bermingham almost going all the way and Stanley finishing for Louis McDonagh to convert on seven minutes.

That statement was answered in impressive fashion, Roscrea's lineout working and prop Shane Connolly peeling around to drive it up and Martin Fallon doing the rest.

Castleknock were clinical inside the 22, their runners then setting up Stanley to make a decisive incision, McDonagh's extras making it an eight-point game. The gap was widened further when tighthead Ben Griffin's soft hands were the key to clearing a path for centre Conor Dunne to speed home, McDonagh ensuring a 21-5 lead at the interval.

It was time for Roscrea to throw off the shackles but Castleknock landed another penalty after Roscrea's Fionn McWey-Fingleton was binned on 44 minutes.

Down a man, Roscrea were not done, their forwards stepping up for lock Fallon to crash over. Ben Bislin's yellow gave Roscrea space for flanker Oisín McCloskey to crack Castleknock open, Dylan Keane converting in the 65th minute. It was helter-skelter from there to the end with Roscrea hunting a miracle but Castleknock held them out.

Fionn Gibbons of St Vincents Castleknock College is tackled by Conall Bird of Cistercian College, Roscrea. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

ROSCREA - M Heenan; S Cullen (C Lawlor 26), S Mallon, C Bird, A Dunne; D Keane, S Murphy (J Ryan 51); S Frawley, J McKeon, S Connolly, J Gilligan (A Nash 61), M Fallon, B Burns (capt), O McCloskey, F McWey-Fingleton.

CASTLEKNOCK - A Watson; O Kirby, F Gibbons, C Dunne, J Rooney; L McDonagh (capt), C Duggan (C Mahon 67); B Bislin, A Creedon, B Griffin, L Callinan, S Callinan (A Birnie 67), F Stanley, C McCarrick, I Bermingham (G Quinn 69).

REF - C Roche (Leinster Branch)

Alex Watson of St Vincents Castleknock College in action against Shane Mallon, left, and Conall Bird of Cistercian College, Roscrea. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Fionn Gibbons, left, and Ben Griffin of St Vincents Castleknock College celebrate following the match. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Irish Independent