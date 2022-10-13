St Michael’s to take on big hitters in new World Schools Festival tournament to crown rugby’s best schools team

The World Schools Festival tournament, which will be hosted in Thailand

Leinster heavyweights St Michael’s College are to take part in a eight-team tournament against the cream of English, South African and New Zealand schools rugby in December.

The tournament, which will be hosted in Thailand, is the first of its kind and pledges to “crown the best schools rugby team in the world”. Organisers hope to stage it annually.

The Ailesbury Road school last won the Leinster Schools Senior Cup in 2019 and are a big supplier of talent to the Leinster set-up.

They are relishing the chance to take on Hamilton Boys’ High School of New Zealand, England’s Millfield School and Grey College of South Africa in the competition, which will be held in Thailand from December 12-17, with four more teams still to be added to the roster.

“We are looking forward to being part of this fantastic new event. We are proud to be part of such a great line-up of schools from around the world,” St Michael’s Director of Rugby Andy Skehan said.

"It’s truly unique. The tournament is ground-breaking, and as a rugby experience it will give our players some truly unforgettable memories of representing the College.”