St Mary’s pitted against Gonzaga in Leinster Schools Senior Cup semi-final after win over Kilkenny

Andrew Sparrow of St Mary’s College in action against Charlie Kennedy of Kilkenny College during the Bank of Ireland Leinster Rugby Schools Senior Cup 2nd Round match between St Mary's College and Kilkenny College at Energia Park in Dublin. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Aaron O’Brien’s injury-time try guaranteed St Mary’s passage to the Leinster Senior Cup semi-final at Energia Park on a 17-9 scoreline on Wednesday.

Kilkenny took one look at the conditions and decided to use them to their advantage in that they preferred the kicking of half-backs Charlie Kennedy, from the base of ruck and scrum, and Sean Naughton to putting extra pressure on their three-quarters handling.

Captain Harry Rogers led that line of four in the chase game as Darragh Gilbourne and John Brennan were stationed in the backfield to defuse all bombs.

St Mary’s opted to trust their handling in what was a mistake to run out of trouble, Naughton’s miss from a penalty near halfway followed by two on target in the 13th and 22nd minutes.

When St Mary’s finally fired up their driving game on the fringes, through Louis McGairan and Andrew Sparrow, Kilkenny captain Harry Rogers got under the ball to prevent a try, leaving it 6-0 at the break.

The message must have come from the coaches to play the percentages, St Mary’s replacement Conor Tracey lofting balls towards Andrew Moore.

A high tackle by Sam Dudley accrued three points from Tracey in the 51st minute as St Mary’s began to dominate territory.

Peter O’Beirne picked off an interception. Tom McEniff and Andrew Sparrow took the ball on for Fionn King to secure the try, Tracey converting in the 59th minute.

The onus was now on Kilkenny to turn it around. Captain Harry Rogers forced a penalty for Naughton to make it a one-point game in the 63rd minute.

Not content to hold on, St Mary’s drove home their advantage when O’Brien carried low in the last minute for Tracey to convert.

The post-match draw for the semi-final paired St Mary’s with Gonzaga and Blackrock with Newbridge.

Scorers – St Mary’s: F King, A O’Brien try each; C Tracey pen, 2 cons. Kilkenny: S Naughton 3 pens.

St Mary’s: J Brennan; Z Hopkins, R Moore, E Moynihan, S Kennedy; D Gilbourne (Capt), G Mulvihill; F King, M McHugh, A Sparrow, T McEniff, L Policky, A O’Brien, L Manselli, L McGauran. Replacements: C Tracey for Mulvihill 31 mins; L Jennings for Manselli ht; P O’Beirne for Hopkins 51 mins; T O’Shea for King 59 mins.

Kilkenny: A Moore; D Symes, G O’Rourke, H Rogers (Capt), S Hillebrand; S Naughton, C Kennedy; A Whatchorn, A Botha, A Shirley, P Bramley, M Stanley, S Dudley, Z Furlong, S Smyth. Replacements: Jay O’Sullivan for Stanley 65 mins.

Referee: G Sheridan (Leinster Branch).