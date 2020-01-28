St Mary's come up short at Energia Park as Belvedere march on to quarter-finals

The Rathmines school started as it meant to continue with rapid-fire passes. Just when Belvo looked to be breaking up-field, they gave away the opening points to Jack Lundy's penalty due to obstruction in the fifth minute.

Then, to compound the poor start, Belvedere lost their flanker Eoghan Rutledge to a yellow card for a tip-tackle.

The one-player disadvantage didn't seem to hinder them, whipping the ball wide where Dylan O'Grady threatened.

But, a lovely line and timing of the pass by prop Jack Reidy-Walsh put Daniel Leane back on the front foot.

St Mary's fly-half Daragh Gilbourne was binned for his contact on full-back O'Grady in the air.

It was up to Belvedere to make something out of it, using the lineout and maul as the platform, which was undone by a John-Luc Carvill turnover.

The lively Daniel Hawkshaw caused consternation with a rolling kick through, which had Max Svejdar outnumbered three-to-one, Gregory Monaghan coming to the rescue for St Mary's.

All the while, Belvedere were winning the battle for territory, eventually making the breakthrough when Rutledge dived in from close range.

A wonder move involving Hawkshaw, Jed Tormey, O'Grady and Simon Murphy was then thwarted by Louis Moore's try-saving tackle.

It was St Mary's turn to use the maul as an effective weapon before a loose lineout enabled Belvo hooker Cal Marrey to break away for the second time.

From there, they were methodical in moving forward, centre Jed Tormey breaching the defence for O'Grady to make it 12-3 on the half-time whistle.

The second period began just as the first one had with St Mary's probing as Belvedere had to reorganise with the loss of O'Grady and lock Brian Bolger in quick succession.

St Mary's smelled blood, centre Svejdar broke right and put Robert Nolan away on a crusade from deep inside his half for a stunning try, converted by scrum-half Lundy. It was game on.

Belvedere didn't take long to pull themselves together, Daniel Hawkshaw coming into the line at speed to flash over on the right for 17-10 in the 52nd minute.

That slippery customer Nolan almost got through again, still doing enough to get in behind, the penalty coming from pressure for Lundy to narrow the gap.

A double movement by replacement Peter O'Farrell came between Belvedere and a two-score lead. It wasn't necessary. They finished on the front foot and just about in control to book a place in the quarter-final.

BELVEDERE: Dylan O'Grady (Eoin MacAdaimh ht); Simon Murphy (William Finnegan 46), Daniel Hawkshaw, Jed Tormey (Peter O'Farrell 58), James Dillon; Fionn McCarrick, Jack McNiece (capt); Jonathan Sargent, Cal Marrey, Hugh Flood, Eoghan Murphy, Brian Bolger (Ben McCabe 38), Darragh Coan (Hugo McPeake 52), Eoghan Rutledge (Donnchadh McCarthy 61), Jonathan Ross.



ST MARY'S: Gregory Monaghan; Ross Moore (Kieran Ryan 47), Robert Nolan Max Svejdar, Louis Moore (John Brennan 58); Daragh Gilbourne, Jack Lundy; Jack Reidy-Walsh (Andrew Gibbons 47), Matthew Black, Adam Mulvihill, Louis McGauran Hugo Massey 61), Donal Leane, John Kennedy, John-Luc Carvill (capt), Matthew O'Shea.



Referee: D Blake, Leinster Branch.

