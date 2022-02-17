Second half surge sees St Mary’s clear of CUS to progress in Leinster Schools Senior Cup

Evan Moynihan of St Mary’s College celebrates on his way to scoring his side's fourth try during the Bank of Ireland Leinster Rugby Schools Senior Cup 1st Round win over CUS at Lakelands Park in Dublin. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

It took all of St Mary’s nous to come to grips with CUS in the Leinster Schools Senior Cup first round at Lakeland’s Park on Thursday.

The ferocity of CUS’s approach was admirable, fuelled by a second-minute try from right-wing Matthew Clarke and conversion by Harry Lynch.

The Rathmines school grew into the game for hooker Sean O’Leary to plunder a try before CUS hit back for out-half Lynch to convert his own try for 14-5 in the 20th minute.

St Mary’s were steadied by Daragh Gilbourne’s penalty and rocked their opponents with tries either side of the break from Andrew Sparrow and Tom McEniff, the latter converted by Gilbourne, to make it 20-14 in the 38th minute.

CUS were far from out of it, Lynch striking a 40th-minute penalty as they applied pressure to the line, even managing to get over three times without grounding the ball.

However, St Mary’s were beginning to find their stride with quick-hitting attacks that produced two tries for centre Evan Moynihan, one for scrum-half Gavin Mulvihill and another for Gilbourne, all converted by the latter.

CUS had the final say when centre Rian Treacy was able to strike for their third try, coveted by full-back Jack Grant.

Scorers:

St Mary’s– E Moynihan 2 tries; D Gilbourne try, 6 cons; S O’Leary, A Sparrow, T McEniff, G Mulvihill try each.

CUS – H Lynch try, pen, 2 cons; M Clarke, R Treacy try each; J Grant con.

TEAMS –

ST MARY’S COLLEGE - J Brennan; Z Hopkins, R Moore, E Moynihan, S Kennedy; D Gilbourne (Capt), G Mulvihill; F King, S O’Leary, A Sparrow, D Leane, L Policky, A O’Brien, T McEniff, L McGauran.

Replacements: M McHugh, T O’Shea, R Smyth, L Jennings, L Manselli, C Tracey, P O’Beirne, D McNulty.

CUS - J Grant; M Clarke, R Treacy, S Ryan, C Goode; H Lynch, G Phelan; J Lockhart, L Maguire, C Lohan-Kilraine, G Deering, S Byrne, H Quigley, L Sherwood, A Tonge (Capt).

Replacements - E Judge, O Manks, R Maguire, D Larki, J O’Connell, N Cox, R Dowling-Mahoney, S Byrne.