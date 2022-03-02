Schools Cup round-up: Crescent and Sligo Grammar book place in final

The Munster Schools Senior Cup final will take place in Thomond Park. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Crescent College Comprehensive 17 Bandon Grammar School 15

Crescent College Comprehensive edged a remarkable second half against Bandon Grammar to book their place in the Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup final.

Their hero was no. 8 Ruadhan Quinn, who landed a remarkable hat-trick of second-half tries. The game burst into life after a scoreless opening half with Quinn putting his side ahead on 38 minutes.

When he crossed for a second following a Bandon penalty, Comp looked to be safely through.

But Peter O’Sullivan crossed over for the visitors, who were chasing a first final appearance, to make it 12-8. The game's talking point will be the red card shown to Bandon’s number 8, Adam Murphy, but it was his opposite number who stole the show.

The Cork side remarkably took the lead when JC van der Westhuizen blocked down a clearing kick before touching down under the posts with just four minutes remaining. But Comp had the final say, with Quinn bulldozing his way over in the corner in the final seconds of normal time.

They will host Cork side PBC in the decider later this month, at Thomond Park, having defeated them narrowly, 17-14, earlier in the competition.

Scorers:

Crescent College Comprehensive: R Quinn 3 Tries, O Davey conversion

Bandon Grammar School: P O’Sullivan, J C Van Der Westhuizen tries, J Williams penalty, J Williams conversion



CRESCENT COLLEGE COMPREHENSIVE: J O’Dwyer; B Nash, C O’Halloran, W Hoffman, J McInery; O Davey (M Lyons 57), J Duggan; L O’Grady, C Henchy ©, M Fitzgerald, J Somers, C Kelly, M Clein, P Obasa (F Casserly 53), R Quinn.

BANDON GRAMMAR SCHOOL: P Gaffney; B Spearman-Walsh, P O’Sullivan, L McCarthy, C Ryan; J Williams, D O’Driscoll (P Symington 47) (D O’Driscoll 53); J O’Regan (F O’Neill 64), D McGarvey, M Connolly, S Coughlan, B Kingston, C Miskella, J C van der Westhuizen, A Murphy.

Referee: P Sheehan

Sligo Grammar School 18 Marist College 6

Sligo Grammar School will play the winners of Thursday's semi-final clash between Coláiste Iognáid and Roscommon CBS in this year’s Connacht Schools Senior Cup rugby final, following a comprehensive win over Marist College of Athlone that was built on a platform of complete forward dominance.

A strong wind blew down the ground of the Athlone school’s home field and despite playing into that breeze in the first half, Sligo Grammar controlled the battle for territory and possession, and laid siege to the Marist try line on three separate occasions, albeit without success.

An Ethan Friel penalty for the Marist was the only score of the first half, while the home side also successfully negotiated two sin bins, but they were unable to handle a third when prop Dylan Bolger was yellow-carded six minutes into the second half, and Sligo Grammar captain Adam Hunter touched down in the corner five phases after they ran the subsequent penalty.

Arann Platt followed up with another try just under ten minutes later, and while a second Friel penalty made it 12-6 and opened the door for the possibility of a turnaround, the winners controlled the ball for the last ten minutes, tacking on two Earl Norris penalties to confirm their success.

SCORERS:

Marist: E Friel, two pens.

Sligo Grammar School: A Hunter, A Platt try each, E Norris two pens, one con.

Marist: R Dully; F Lennon, L Cassidy, T O’Brien, B Foxe; P Ó Leochain, E Friel; D Bolger, A Burke, C Byrne; L Giles, F McDonnell; P Egan, D Claffey, N Tallon.

Replacements: J Sweeney for Giles (44-48, 55), E McDonnell for Foxe (55).

Sligo Grammar School: A Harte; J Devine, G Murtagh, C Creaven, S Gilvarry; E Norris, Gareth McGinty; A Platt, M Hunter, T Maxwell; P Wright, A Hill; O Ven der Grijn, A Hunter, A Bamber.

Replacements: O Lawley for Wright (half-time), M Ryan for Van der Grijn (55), Paddy Wright for Lawley (65).

Referee: J O’Donnell.

Campbell College 28 Wallace High School 6

Campbell College will face Methodist College in the Danske Bank Schools’ Cup final at Kingspan on St Patrick’s Day following Campbell’s comfortable victory over Wallace High. The victory was not as convincing as Tuesday’s semi-final between Methody and RBAI but the conditions were not as favourable and there was less open rugby.

As it was, Campbell dominated the first period, taking a 14-0 interval advantage after the Lisburn team had been outplayed and never really looked like scoring. A penalty to the corner after 11 minutes resulted in the ball being passed along the backs for Matthew Booth to score and Peter Caves to add the points. Twelve minutes later the backs again showed their superiority when winger Henry Johnson crossed for the second converted try.

After the restart Wallace started coming more into the tie and narrowed the gap to 14-6 with penalties from Matthew Halliday in the 40th and 46th minutes. But within a couple of minutes Campbell were again in charge with hooker Zac Solomon driven over for Caves to once again do the needful. Close to the end, with Wallace throwing everything into attack, the Belfast team’s winger Oliver Topping intercepted and ran in unopposed for the fourth try.

Campbell College: M Booth, H Johnson, Z Solomon, O Topping one try each, P Caves four cons

Wallace High: M Halliday two pens.

Campbell College - C Hillis, Z Solomon, D Hanlon, A Brennan, J Hopes, O McCauley, L Johnston, C Faith, J McCracken, T Crowther (c), H Johnston, C Florence, M Booth, O Topping, P Caves. Replacements - C Massey, L Perez De Leza, W Alexander, R Bell, F Longstaff, M Rea, S Johnson, C Hills

Wallace High - C Doak, E Gilliland, N Macklin, P Kennedy (c), F Harrower, M Waite, A McClean, M Crowe, E Patterson, M Halliday, N McCluskey, Z Lindsay, F Rankin, B Armstrong, C Beattie. Replacements - H Wright, J Hanna, F McCloskey, A Bailie, D Hearne, L Stevenson, E Dunbar, J Longley



Referee - J Erskine