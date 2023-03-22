Pres Cork claim Munster Schools Junior Cup after overcoming Ardscoil Rís

Presentation Brothers Cork defended their Munster Schools Junior Cup title with a convincing win over Ardscoil Rís of Limerick.

Played at a damp Thomond Park, the Cork school were much more assured as handling and kicking errors hampered the Limerick school. A deluge of rain earlier in the afternoon and another right at kick off did little to help things. The game was littered with knock-ons but overall, the Cork school were that bit tidier in both defence and attack.

Pres led 13-3 at half-time, thanks in part to a try just before the interval. That try arrived from the lively Frankie Og Sheahan. The scrum-half is the son of former Munster prop Frankie, and he made no mistake when going over off the back of a ruck from close range. Before that, a brace of Daniel Murphy penalties had come either side of a James Butler effort for Ardscoil.

The Limerick school, chasing a 3rd ever Junior title, got a try in the second half, to move to within five thanks to a score from Leo Connolly. But they couldn’t add more.

Instead, a telling score, from replacement full-back, Sé Clarke, who raced onto his own kick, sealed the result. A 31st title for the Cork school, who showed plenty of quality over the hour. Captain Sheahan collected the cup on behalf of his class-mates to much joy for all associated with another success.

Scorers for Ardscoil Rís:

Tries: L Connolly

Penalties: J Butler

Scores for Presentation Brothers Cork:

Tries: F Og Sheahan, S Clarke

Conversion: D Murphy (2)

Penalties: D Murphy (2)

ARDSCOIL RÍS: F Sheehan Williams; D O’Connell, L Connolly, A Kelly, D Quirke; J Butler, O Desmond; J Kelly, D Salmon, L Brown, L Costello, D O’Flaherty, J Rafferty, B Morrissey, D Leyden.

Replacements: J Hartigan, J Das, M Collins, C Cantillon, B O’Loughlin, C O’Doherty, C Ryan, L O’Flanagan, A Fennell, J Thorne.

PRESENTATION BROTHERS COLLEGE: D Murphy, B O’Callaghan, D Mellerick,E Dooley, L Neenan, O Healy, F Og Sheahan ©; D Sheehy, J Healy, F O’Sullivan, O Dillon, C Bruhn, C McLoughlin, C Bohan, T Murray.

Replacements: R Twomey, R Cahill, S O’Leary, D Ryan, M Fitzgerald, O Healy, D O’Leary, C Hill, M Brown, S Clarke.

Referee: J Lillis (MAR).