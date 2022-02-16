Newbridge march on in Leinster Schools Senior Cup after impressive win over St Gerard's

Tom Waters of Newbridge College is tackled by Ciaran Foley of St Gerard’s. Image credit: Sportsfile.

The clinical finishing of five-try Newbridge powered them into the Bank of Ireland Leinster Schools Senior Cup quarter-final at Energia Park on Wednesday.

St Gerard’s were not short of ball to bring centres Callan O’Reilly and captain Shay O’Keefe into the game, in behind the educated boot of Jordan Younger.

But, it was Newbridge’s class along the three-quarter line that devastated the defence, Todd Lawlor taking the final pass for a sweeping opening try, converted by Paddy Taylor in the sixth minute.

Even when a move broke down, the instincts of centre John Collins to hack ahead worked out when Ciaran Mangan snapped up the second try in the 23rd minute.

St Gerard’s engineered a lovely try for number eight Luke Long on the heels of strong work by Patrick Harrington and Tim Wilkinson.

However, The ‘Bridge had the answer for that, replacement Sam Watson bursting over, with Taylor’s extras making it 19-5 at the break.

There was a stalemate for the third-quarter until Adam Larkin-Smithers made all the difference in setting up Kieran Kelly’s try, converted by Taylor in the 55th minute.

While O’Keefe and Long were instrumental in tight-head Fionan Denver’s converted try, the best was saved for last when Shane Treacy bounded away, executed an offload to Taylor, and finished the move himself in the last play of the game.

NEWBRIDGE - T Lawlor, C Mangan, S Watson, K Kelly, S Treacy try each; P Taylor 3 cons.

ST GERARD’S - L Long, F Denver try each; J Younger con.

NEWBRIDGE - C Bolton; C Mangan, J Collins, T Waters, T Lawlor; P Taylor, D Enright; F Mahon, M Masterson, P Stapleton, M Barry, S Treacy, K Kelly (Capt), R McGroary, S Fitzgibbon.

Replacements: S Watson for Kelly 32 mins - temp; C Corcoran for Collins ht; A Larkin-Smithers for Enright 37 mins; O Udell for Masterson 40 mins; B Bohan for Stapleton 44 mins; T Bohan for Winters, S Watson for Barry both 55 mins; R Healy for Mahon, R Byrne for Kelly both 60 mins.

ST GERARD’S - C Foley; B Crowe, C O’Reilly, S O’Keefe (Capt), H O’Reilly; R O’Connell, J Younger; J Butler, R Byrne, F Denver, T McGovern, P Harrington, M Von Teichman, T Wilkinson, L Long.

Replacements: S Keogh for Crowe 7 mins; J Wyse for O’Connell 40 mins; C Riordan for Harrington 55 mins; S Dalton for O’Keefe, C Geraghty for van Teichman both 57 mins; J Holland for Younger 62 mins; G Carson for Long 66 mins.

Referee: R Jenkinson, Leinster Branch.