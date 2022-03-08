Newbridge edge out Belvedere to make Leinster Schools Senior Cup semi-final

Newbridge players Shane Treacy, centre left, and Tadhg Brophy, centre right, celebrate after their victory in the Bank of Ireland Leinster Rugby Schools Senior Cup quarter-final win over Belvedere College at Energia Park in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

The historians would have been reaching for the record books when Newbridge right-wing Todd Lawlor shot up the right, chipped immaculately over the cover and won the race for a touchdown in all of 17 seconds after the kick-off of the Leinster Schools Senior Cup quarter-final at Energia Park on Tuesday.

It was just one of those opening quarters in which everything they touched turned to gold, churning out a scrum penalty for out-half Paddy Taylor to add three points to his conversion for 10-0 in the seventh minute.

The fringe defence targeted Belvedere's locks Eddie Rees and Alan Spicer, cutting them down on the gain line.

Once there was no go-forward to be had, there was no discernible Plan-B to outwit a fired up Newbridge rearguard.

It got even better, turning a negative into a positive, when Lawlor’s injury exit translated into a try by his replacement Calum Corcoran from another kick ahead, this time by superb scrum-half Tadhg Brophy who again kicked the extra in the 28th minute.

Belvedere knew they had to have something before the break and the pack duly delivered from a lineout take by Woody Kinsella and a series of drives which enabled Senan Coakley to drive over.

The second-half gradually deteriorated into a battle of nerves as Newbridge looked to hold the ball and Belvedere continued to be more direct, each sticking to the game plan.

The ‘Bridge held out to the 68t minute when wing Daniel O’Leary got away from Ciaran Mangan and number eight Alex Usanov crossed on the left

It was all about composure under pressure from there, Newbridge indiscipline at the ruck giving the latter one last chance which Belvedere could not take.

Scorers – Newbridge: T Lawlor, C Corcoran try each; P Taylor pen, 2 cons. Belvedere: S Coakley, A Usanov try each.

Newbridge: C Bolton; T Lawlor, J Collins, T Waters, C Mangan; P Taylor, T Brophy; F Mahon, M Masterson, P Stapleton, M Barry, S Treacy, K Kelly (Capt), R McGroary, S Fitzgibbon. Replacements: C Corcoran for Lawlor 15 mins; D Downing for Mahon, B Bohan for Stapleton both 43 mins; S Watson for McGroary 55 mins; O Udell for Masterson 61 mins; S Davitt for Barry, R Byrne Kelly both 68 mins.

Belvedere: S Hogan; P O’Grady, A Ryan, J Tormey (Capt), D O’Leary; C Daly, M McGrath; E McDermott, D Dowse, K Brennan, E Rees, A Spicer, W Kinsella, S Coakley, A Usanov. Replacements: M Carmody for Hogan 22 mins; E Smith for Coakley ht; C Batemen for McDermott 41 mins; C O’Driscoll for McGrath, L Gaughan for Rees both 47 mins.

Referee: A Cole (Leinster Branch).