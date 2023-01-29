Mikey O’Reilly shines as St Michael’s move into second round of Leinster Senior Cup after win over Belvedere

29 January 2023; Tom Stewart of St Michael's College celebrates after scoring his side's second try with teammates during the Bank of Ireland Leinster Rugby Schools Senior Cup First Round match against Belvedere College at Energia Park in Dublin. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Mikey O'Reilly drove St Michael's into the second round of the Leinster Schools Senior Cup after a bruising battle with Belvedere at Energia Park.

It was appropriate that the big lock should have the biggest say in a forward-dominated contest.

The giant Belvo pack adopted a head-on strategy, looking to overpower in the maul and around the fringes

This was met with St Michael's clever tactic of using the two-man tackle to prevent any momentum.

Bursts by Jules Fenelon and White hinted at the danger posed by St Michael's, with centre Mark Canniffe whipping the ball wide for Paddy Wood.

Despite this, Belvedere were grinding out the yards, edging the territory for hooker Liam Granville to break in behind, with Gordon Barr tackled into touch by Wilhelm de Klerk.

On resumption, the plan must have been for Belvedere to wear out their opponents, going straight back to their forwards Maitiú O'Neill, Alan Spicer and Granville.

Gordon Barr's smart kick over the top kept the pressure but without any tangible reward.

A high tackle on wing Wood gave St Michael's the chance to move forward. They then turned down an obvious penalty to go for the jugular.

They were rewarded for their confidence when lock Mikey O’Reilly burrowed over for the try in the 47th minute.

Sensing their opportunity, St Michael’s came again, travelling right through the heart of the defence for Tom Stewart to cash-in in the same spot, Jules Fenelon converting for 12-0 in the 53rd minute.

It was enough to further expand the confidence of the St Michael’s forwards, coming hard again for O’Reilly to claim his second try and Fenelon his second conversion.

To their credit, Belvedere refused to fall away, driving straight, making ground through an admirable work ethic and, at last, a try in the left corner by wing Andre Ryan.

SCORERS - St Michael’s: M O’Reilly 2 tries; T Stewart try; J Fenelon 2 cons. Belvedere: A Ryan try.

ST MICHAEL’S COLLEGE - D Lucey; L Kirkham (C Foley 64), J Fenelon, M Canniffe (C McConnell 69), P Wood; W De Klerk, J Sherwin (C O'Connor 69); B Howard, T Stewart (T Begley 69), R Coogan (D Maguire 60), D Walsh, M O’Reilly, J White (Capt, B O'Donoghue ht) R Brown, S Corrigan.

BELVEDERE COLLEGE - I Cuddy; G Barr, P O’ Grady, J Dunne, A Ryan; L Gaughan, P Flannagan (Capt, J Lynch 57); E McDermott, L Granville (R Bolger 53), A O’Rahilly (D Reddin 57), R McCann (C Coughlin 53), A Spicer, M McMahon, A Usanov, M O’Neill.

REF – J Carville (Leinster Branch).