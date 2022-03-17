Methody claim Ulster Schools Senior Cup with comeback win over Campbell College

Methody's dominance for the vast majority of the second half paved the way for an exciting Danske Bank Schools’ Cup final victory at Kingspan.

Methody, who have won the trophy on the most occasions, fully deserved their 37th success with their hero Ben McFarlane kicking two late penalties to secure the victory.

Campbell started strongly and took the lead with an easy Peter Caves’ penalty in the second minute but shortly afterwards Methody centre Lorcan Hanratty picked up and crashed over for McFarlane to add the points. Close to the interval the Belmont team regained the advantage to take a 10-7 lead when a great run by second-row forward Joe Hopes brought play right to the opposition line, where Zac Solomon had the simple task of scoring for Caves to convert.

Methody must have been satisfied with only a three-point interval deficit as now they had the strengthening wind behind them. But they were caught unawares in the 36th minute as Campbell drove forward for Oliver Topping to go in for the second converted score and they were ten points in front.

The Malone Road team then took control and when a try was disallowed for a double move, they responded with one within two minutes. Forward pressure saw second row Harry Palmer charge over for McFarlane to convert. They levelled in the 61st minute with a McFarlane penalty and six minutes later made sure when the big full-back kicked another from fully 40 metres out in front of the posts.

Methodist College 20 L Hanratty, H Palmer one try each, B McFarlane two pens, two cons

Campbell College 17 Z Solomon, O Topping one try each, P Caves one pen, two cons

Methodist College - C White, J O’Kane, F McAdam, R Kidd, H Palmer, P Healy, J Stevens, M Crothers, D Armstrong, R Lindsay, J Dickson, L Hanratty, P O’Hagan (c), C Bradley, B McFarlane - Replacements - B Wilson, M McLaughlin, H Pratt, J McAdam, B Neil, L Black, J Kelly, L Doherty.

Campbell College - C Hollis, Z Solomon, D Hanson, A Brennan, J Hopes, O McCauley, L Johnston, F Longstaff, J McCracken, T Crowther (c), P Caves, C Florence, M Booth, O Topping, L Kenny - Replacements - C Massey, L Perez de Lena, M Murphy, R Bell, C Faith, H Johnston, M Rea, S Johnston.

Referee - S Douglas